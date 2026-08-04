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Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo A7 Pro Max is offered in Dark Mountains (black), Riding the Waves (blue), and The Future is Bright (orange) (translated from Chinese).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 14:13 IST
Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 4 series SoC
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max carries a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max is currently available for pre-order
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Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China on Tuesday as the next-generation A series smartphone. The new handset is currently available for pre-order in the country via the company's website. It is offered in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The new Oppo A7 Pro Max boasts the largest battery to ever feature in an Oppo A series handset, packing a 10,000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset from Qualcomm, which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Oppo A7 Pro Max features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Oppo A7 Pro Max Price, Availability

In China, the price of the Oppo A7 Pro Max starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 38,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

The smartphone will go on sale in China on August 7 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo A7 Pro Max is offered in Dark Mountains (black), Riding the Waves (blue), and The Future is Bright (orange) (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo A7 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Oppo A7 Pro Max is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Oppo's latest Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The handset sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 330Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. An octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm powers the Oppo A7 Pro Max, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. It also features up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

oppo a7 pro max oppo

For optics, the Oppo A7 Pro Max carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max is backed by a 10,000mAh battery, the largest to ever feature on an Oppo A series handset. The phone ships with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, and an IR blaster. It measures 162.98x77.97x8.57mm and weighs about 226g.

OPPO A7 Pro Max

OPPO A7 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo A7 Pro Max Price, Oppo A7 Pro Max Launch, Oppo A7 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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