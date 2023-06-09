Sony Xperia Pro-I II is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Sony Xperia Pro-I which arrived in October 2021. The upcoming smartphone is likely to sport two 1-inch rear camera sensors. This will be an upgrade from the preceding model which was equipped with a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS primary sensor. The older model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Now, a new leak has hinted at the rear camera design of the purported Sony Xperia Pro-I II.

Weibo user Jason2025 posted a line drawing of the Sony Xperia Pro-I II. The images suggest that the phone will likely feature two 1-inch rear camera sensors. The authenticity of the leak, however, is questionable. The account that originally shared the line drawing is leak-based but only has about 2,700 followers and is not known for leaking details of unreleased technology products.

Sony Xperia Pro-I II line drawing

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Jason2025

A YouTube channel called Multi Tech Media shared a 3D image rendering which showed two centre-aligned Zeiss and Tessar branded 1-inch primary rear camera sensors. It is currently unclear whether the 3D rendering gave way to the line drawing or the line drawing was the basis for the 3D image rendering.

Sony Xperia Pro-I II image render

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Multi Tech Media

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS sensor, a 12-megapixel 1/2.9-inch Exmor RS sensor and a 12-megapixel 1/2.5-inch Exmor RS sensor. The 8-megapixel 1/4-inch front camera sensor is housed in a left-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The handset was launched at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh) and was available in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It was offered in a single Frosted Black colour option.

