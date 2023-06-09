Technology News

Sony Xperia Pro-I II Leaked Images Hint at Two 1-Inch Rear Camera Sensors

A line drawing of the purported Sony Xperia Pro-I II was shared by a user on Weibo, giving us a glimpse at the phone's rear camera module.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2023 15:01 IST
Sony Xperia Pro-I II Leaked Images Hint at Two 1-Inch Rear Camera Sensors

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia Pro-I II is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia Pro-I (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xperia Pro-I II could launch by November or December
  • The Sony Xperia Pro-I is sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display
  • The previous model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Sony Xperia Pro-I II is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Sony Xperia Pro-I which arrived in October 2021. The upcoming smartphone is likely to sport two 1-inch rear camera sensors. This will be an upgrade from the preceding model which was equipped with a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS primary sensor. The older model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Now, a new leak has hinted at the rear camera design of the purported Sony Xperia Pro-I II.

Weibo user Jason2025 posted a line drawing of the Sony Xperia Pro-I II. The images suggest that the phone will likely feature two 1-inch rear camera sensors. The authenticity of the leak, however, is questionable. The account that originally shared the line drawing is leak-based but only has about 2,700 followers and is not known for leaking details of unreleased technology products.

Sony Xperia Pro I II weibo jason2025 Sony Xperia Pro-I II

Sony Xperia Pro-I II line drawing
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Jason2025

A YouTube channel called Multi Tech Media shared a 3D image rendering which showed two centre-aligned Zeiss and Tessar branded 1-inch primary rear camera sensors. It is currently unclear whether the 3D rendering gave way to the line drawing or the line drawing was the basis for the 3D image rendering.

Sony Xperia Pro I II weibo multi tech media Sony Xperia Pro-I II

Sony Xperia Pro-I II image render
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Multi Tech Media

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS sensor, a 12-megapixel 1/2.9-inch Exmor RS sensor and a 12-megapixel 1/2.5-inch Exmor RS sensor. The 8-megapixel 1/4-inch front camera sensor is housed in a left-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The handset was launched at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh) and was available in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It was offered in a single Frosted Black colour option.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia PRO-I II, Sony Xperia PRO-I II specifications, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Discounted During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
In Apple We Trust … With More and More Personal Data
Sony Xperia Pro-I II Leaked Images Hint at Two 1-Inch Rear Camera Sensors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  3. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Cricket Tournaments for Free in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  5. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  6. Itel S23 Budget Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  7. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Apple Vision Pro Display Refresh Rate Revealed: Details Here
  9. Here's How Much Zeiss Prescription Lenses for the Apple Vision Pro May Cost
  10. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  2. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
  3. Itel S23 Budget Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Photos Can Now Tag People Even if They Aren’t Facing the Camera: Report
  5. Apple Vision Pro Display Refresh Rate Revealed: All Details
  6. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Discounted During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  7. Sony Xperia Pro-I II Leaked Images Hint at Two 1-Inch Rear Camera Sensors
  8. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  9. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Discusses Need for Global Regulation of AI
  10. Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Kameo Fighters in Bone-Krunching Gameplay Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.