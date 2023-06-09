Technology News

OnePlus Nord 3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 16GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

OnePlus Ace 2V is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2023 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V (above)

  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G could run on Android 13
  • The listing is dated June 8
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G has been spotted with model number CPH249

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to hit the shelves soon as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 2. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest Nord series smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking site. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is shown to run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The listing suggests model number CPH2493 and Android 13 operating system on the handset. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

A OnePlus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2493. The listing, believed to be that of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, suggests that it may run Android 13. It shows 1,153 points in single-core testing and 3,180 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 15.06GB of RAM, this could be translated to 16GB on paper. The listing is dated June 8.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.05GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 2.85GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to come as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V. The latter is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both the handsets may have similar specifications if the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is indeed a rebranded device. The OnePlus Ace 2V runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top and features a 6.74-inch (1,240x2,772 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It carries a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2772x1240 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus Ace 2V Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2
