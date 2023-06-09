OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to hit the shelves soon as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 2. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest Nord series smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking site. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is shown to run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The listing suggests model number CPH2493 and Android 13 operating system on the handset. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

A OnePlus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2493. The listing, believed to be that of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, suggests that it may run Android 13. It shows 1,153 points in single-core testing and 3,180 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 15.06GB of RAM, this could be translated to 16GB on paper. The listing is dated June 8.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.05GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 2.85GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to come as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V. The latter is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both the handsets may have similar specifications if the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is indeed a rebranded device. The OnePlus Ace 2V runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top and features a 6.74-inch (1,240x2,772 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It carries a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

