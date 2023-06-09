Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 4, Teased to Feature Hole-Punch Display

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G might debut as a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2023 12:50 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 4, Teased to Feature Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000
  • iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition was announced in December 2022
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is all set to launch on July 4 in India. The Vivo sub-brand, via Twitter, has confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo Neo-series smartphone in the country. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is teased to feature a hole-punch display design. It is confirmed to come in an orange shade as well. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 4, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Twitter. The poster is shown with the tagline "Power to win". Previous teasers confirmed that the handset will have a hole-punch display design. It is confirmed to be available in an orange colour option as well.

Although iQoo hasn't revealed any specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, it is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, that was announced in December 2022 in China.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000 in India. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition was unveiled with an initial price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, it is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Specifications, iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
US Senators Introduce Two New Bills on Artificial Intelligence in Congress: Details
Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Low; Polygon, Tron Mint Small Gains

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 4, Teased to Feature Hole-Punch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  4. Here's How Much Zeiss Prescription Lenses for the Apple Vision Pro May Cost
  5. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  6. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  7. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Itel S23 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Amazon Page Goes Live
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Global Launch Set for This Date
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Can Now Tag People Even if They Aren’t Facing the Camera: Report
  2. Apple Vision Pro Display Refresh Rate Revealed: All Details
  3. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Discounted During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  5. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Discusses Need for Global Regulation of AI
  6. Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Kameo Fighters in Bone-Krunching Gameplay Trailer
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 India Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shakes Off Apple Vision Pro, Says Meta Quest Headsets Are 'Accessible and Affordable'
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 4, Teased to Feature Hole-Punch Display
  10. Apple Vision Pro Zeiss Prescription Lenses Could Cost Up to $600 a Pair: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.