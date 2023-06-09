iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is all set to launch on July 4 in India. The Vivo sub-brand, via Twitter, has confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo Neo-series smartphone in the country. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is teased to feature a hole-punch display design. It is confirmed to come in an orange shade as well. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 4, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Twitter. The poster is shown with the tagline "Power to win". Previous teasers confirmed that the handset will have a hole-punch display design. It is confirmed to be available in an orange colour option as well.

Although iQoo hasn't revealed any specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, it is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, that was announced in December 2022 in China.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000 in India. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition was unveiled with an initial price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, it is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

