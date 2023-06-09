Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition Model With Customised Disney UI Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition Model With Customised Disney UI Launched: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,500).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2023 10:58 IST
Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition Model With Customised Disney UI Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Mi

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is offered with a Mickey Mouse design on the back

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition features customised Disney camera filters
  • The phone is offered in a single 12GB + 512GB storage configuration
  • It sports similar hardware features to that of the standard Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition model was launched in China on Thursday, June 8. The handset comes in custom packaging, accessories, and a Mickey Mouse design. Even the user interface has been customised to integrate a Disney theme. The specifications on this model are the same as the standard Xiaomi Civi 3 launched earlier this year. With this limited edition model, the company claimed to interpret "century-old classics with trendy technology," to pay homage to Disney, which has been an integral part of childhood for several generations.

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition price

Offered in a singular 12GB + 512GB storage variant, the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The back panel of the model has an image of Mickey Mouse pointing to the phone's circular camera module alongside a 'Disney 100' logo.

The company is also releasing other limited edition Disney-themed accessories like phone covers, earbuds, and fitness trackers. Even the SIM tray ejector pin comes with the head of a Mickey Mouse silhouette. The customised box also comes with several Disney-themed stickers. 

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition specifications, features

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition runs Android 13 with customised Disney-themed MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, there's a  triple rear camera unit on the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The camera units are placed on a large circular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel.

On the front, a vertically elliptical pill-shaped slot houses the dual selfie camera units on its two ends. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a secondary 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The smartphone also supports 5G, 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS connectivity. The dual nano SIM-supported handset comes with a USB Type-C port and for security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition, Xiaomi Civi 3, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Summer Game Fest 2023: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets Gameplay Trailer, Spider-Man 2 Release Date Announced
EU Industry Chief Demands Meta Immediately Tackle Online Content Targeting Children
Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition Model With Customised Disney UI Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Meta Previews Chatbots for WhatsApp and Messenger Along With New AI Tools
  3. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  4. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  5. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  7. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Global Launch Set for This Date
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G Available on Amazon India With a Big Discount: See Price
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US Senators Introduce Two New Bills on Artificial Intelligence in Congress: Details
  2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Coming in Early 2024, Gets Cryptic Gameplay Trailer
  3. Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition Model With Customised Disney UI Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Meta Previews AI Chatbots for WhatsApp and Messenger Along With AI Tools for Photos, Emoji Stickers
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 16GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  6. EU Industry Chief Demands Meta Immediately Tackle Online Content Targeting Children
  7. ISRO Decided Not to Rush Its Gaganyaan Project to Space, Says Chairman S Somanath
  8. India, New Zealand to Increase Cooperation for Facilitation of UPI System
  9. Space Travel Messes With the Human Brain, Reveals New NASA-Funded Study
  10. Apple, Epic Games Request US Appeals Court to Reconsider Its Antitrust Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.