Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition model was launched in China on Thursday, June 8. The handset comes in custom packaging, accessories, and a Mickey Mouse design. Even the user interface has been customised to integrate a Disney theme. The specifications on this model are the same as the standard Xiaomi Civi 3 launched earlier this year. With this limited edition model, the company claimed to interpret "century-old classics with trendy technology," to pay homage to Disney, which has been an integral part of childhood for several generations.

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition price

Offered in a singular 12GB + 512GB storage variant, the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The back panel of the model has an image of Mickey Mouse pointing to the phone's circular camera module alongside a 'Disney 100' logo.

The company is also releasing other limited edition Disney-themed accessories like phone covers, earbuds, and fitness trackers. Even the SIM tray ejector pin comes with the head of a Mickey Mouse silhouette. The customised box also comes with several Disney-themed stickers.

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition specifications, features

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition runs Android 13 with customised Disney-themed MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, there's a triple rear camera unit on the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The camera units are placed on a large circular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel.

On the front, a vertically elliptical pill-shaped slot houses the dual selfie camera units on its two ends. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a secondary 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The smartphone also supports 5G, 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS connectivity. The dual nano SIM-supported handset comes with a USB Type-C port and for security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.