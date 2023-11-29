Technology News

Samsung Refutes Tipster's Claim That It Will Rebrand Exynos Chips: Report

Samsung says all rumours related to the rebranding of its smartphone chips are false.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 15:52 IST
Samsung Refutes Tipster's Claim That It Will Rebrand Exynos Chips: Report

Photo Credit: X (Twitter)/ Samsung Exynos

Samsung is expected to equip some Galaxy S24 models with an Exynos chip

Highlights
  • A tipster recent claimed Samsung will rename Exynos chips to 'Dream Chip'
  • The company reportedly rubbished these claims in a statement
  • Samsung is tipped to equip some Galaxy S24 models with Exynos chips
Advertisement

Samsung's semiconductor arm has reportedly refuted a claim made by a tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the company was planning on rebranding its Exynos chips. The South Korean technology conglomerate has also clarified that the company does not plan to rename the chips used on many models in its smartphone lineup and that all rebranding related rumours are false. Samsung's Exynos mobile processors compete with MediaTek and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips — these are also used to power some of Samsung's handsets.

On Tuesday, tipster @oreXda posted on X that Samsung was planning on rebranding its Exynos mobile chips to "Dream Chip" or "Dream". However, the company rubbished the claim in a statement to Android Authority. "The rumour on rebranding is not true. For your reference, the mentioned brand name [Dream – ed] is simply an internal project name," Samsung told the publication.

The company further confirmed that all rumours related to the company's plans to rebrand the Exynos family of mobile processors "are not true," in response to another query sent by the website. Samsung has used Exynos chips on its smartphones for over a decade and it appears unlikely that the name of its mobile processors will be changed in the future.

While Samsung's flagship Exynos chips do compete with offerings from MediaTek and Qualcomm, the performance of its mobile processors has somewhat trailed the other chipmakers. While customers have complained about battery endurance issues and thermal throttling on high-end phones with Exynos chips, the company is tipped to equip its upcoming flagship smartphones with its in-house processors.

According to recent reports, the phone maker is expected to equip some models in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series of phones with Exynos 2400 chips. Unlike last year, when Samsung equipped all Galaxy S23 models with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, it appears that only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon chip in all markets.

Meanwhile the other models will get Exynos 2400 chips — the only exceptions are China and the US where all three models in the series are tipped to be powered by Snapdragon chips. A recent statement by Qualcomm CEO Christian Amon suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won't be the only chip that powers the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Exynos, Samsung Exynos, Samsung Semiconductor, Smartphone chips, Procesors
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Poco X6 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC Website, May Debut as Rebranded Version of Redmi K70E
Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage: Price, Details

Related Stories

Samsung Refutes Tipster's Claim That It Will Rebrand Exynos Chips: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Teased to Offer 4,500 Peak Brightness, Up to 24GB RAM
  2. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  4. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  5. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  6. Honor Magic 6 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Periscope Sensor
  7. Lenovo Legion Go Could Launch in India Next Year
  8. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  9. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 With Two-Way Satellite Communication Launched
  10. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Refutes Tipster's Claim That It Will Rebrand Exynos Chips: Report
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage: Price, Details
  3. Poco X6 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC Website, May Debut as Rebranded Version of Redmi K70E
  4. Magic Eden Launches Crypto Wallet with Cross-Chain Workability: Details
  5. Foxconn to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India; Sent Chinese Engineers to Train Workers This Year: Reports
  6. OnePlus 12's Display Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness, Confirmed to Get 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  7. iQoo Neo 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in December, Design Teased
  8. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 With Kirin 9000s SoC, Two-Way Satellite Communication Debuts: Price, Details
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Sees Small Hike, Losses Strike Stablecoins in Volatile Market
  10. Honor Magic 6 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Periscope Sensor, OV50K OmniVision Primary Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »