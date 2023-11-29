Samsung's semiconductor arm has reportedly refuted a claim made by a tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the company was planning on rebranding its Exynos chips. The South Korean technology conglomerate has also clarified that the company does not plan to rename the chips used on many models in its smartphone lineup and that all rebranding related rumours are false. Samsung's Exynos mobile processors compete with MediaTek and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips — these are also used to power some of Samsung's handsets.

On Tuesday, tipster @oreXda posted on X that Samsung was planning on rebranding its Exynos mobile chips to "Dream Chip" or "Dream". However, the company rubbished the claim in a statement to Android Authority. "The rumour on rebranding is not true. For your reference, the mentioned brand name [Dream – ed] is simply an internal project name," Samsung told the publication.

The company further confirmed that all rumours related to the company's plans to rebrand the Exynos family of mobile processors "are not true," in response to another query sent by the website. Samsung has used Exynos chips on its smartphones for over a decade and it appears unlikely that the name of its mobile processors will be changed in the future.

While Samsung's flagship Exynos chips do compete with offerings from MediaTek and Qualcomm, the performance of its mobile processors has somewhat trailed the other chipmakers. While customers have complained about battery endurance issues and thermal throttling on high-end phones with Exynos chips, the company is tipped to equip its upcoming flagship smartphones with its in-house processors.

According to recent reports, the phone maker is expected to equip some models in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series of phones with Exynos 2400 chips. Unlike last year, when Samsung equipped all Galaxy S23 models with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, it appears that only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon chip in all markets.

Meanwhile the other models will get Exynos 2400 chips — the only exceptions are China and the US where all three models in the series are tipped to be powered by Snapdragon chips. A recent statement by Qualcomm CEO Christian Amon suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won't be the only chip that powers the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

