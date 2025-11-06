Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Music Now Available to Tata Play Subscribers With Up to Four Months of Free Access

Apple Music Now Available to Tata Play Subscribers With Up to Four Months of Free Access

The offer applies to all Tata Play customers, including Direct-to-Home (DTH), Over-The-Top (OTT), and broadband subscribers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 14:41 IST
Apple Music Now Available to Tata Play Subscribers With Up to Four Months of Free Access

Photo Credit: Tata Play

Subscribers can activate the free Apple Music offer by redeeming a promo code in their Tata Play account

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New users get four months free, returning users three months free
  • Offer applies to DTH, OTT, and Tata Play Fiber subscribers in India
  • Standard Apple Music plan priced at Rs. 119 per month after trial
Advertisement

Tata Play is expanding its entertainment portfolio with a new partnership aimed at enhancing subscriber benefits. The company has teamed up with Apple Music to offer its customers access to the popular streaming service through an exclusive promotional offer. Available across all Tata Play platforms, including Binge, Mobile, and Fiber, the collaboration allows users to enjoy Apple Music's vast catalogue of songs and curated playlists, strengthening Tata Play's focus on delivering a more integrated and diversified entertainment experience for its growing customer base.

Apple Music Free Access Now Available in India With Tata Play

Tata Play has announced a new partnership with Apple Music in a press release. The collaboration offers users free access to Apple's music streaming service for a limited time, after which the regular Rs. 119 per month plan will apply. The offer is available across all Tata Play platforms, including Tata Play Binge, the Tata Play Mobile app, and Tata Play Fiber.

As part of this promotion, new Apple Music users will receive a complimentary four-month subscription, while qualifying returning users are eligible for a three-month free trial. The offer applies to all Tata Play customers, including Direct-to-Home (DTH), Over-The-Top (OTT), and broadband subscribers, giving them access to Apple Music at no extra cost during the trial period.

To activate the offer, subscribers can redeem a promo code through their Tata Play account. After the complimentary period ends, the plan will automatically transition into a direct Apple Music membership billed at the regular monthly rate. Through this partnership, Tata Play aims to enhance customer value by extending its entertainment experience beyond television and broadband into music streaming.

Earlier this year, Apple joined forces with TuneIn to bring its six curated radio stations to a global audience across devices like speakers, headphones, and cars. The partnership made Apple's stations accessible beyond its own app for the first time, reaching TuneIn's 75 million monthly listeners. The initiative reflected Apple's growing investment in radio streaming as competition in the music industry intensified, with platforms such as Spotify broadening their offerings to include video podcasts and interactive content.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Music, Tata Play, Apple, DTH, OTT
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 to Be Available via Amazon, Flipkart and More From November 21

Related Stories

Apple Music Now Available to Tata Play Subscribers With Up to Four Months of Free Access
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India to Roll Out 5G Advanced
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. These New Google Maps Features Are Coming Exclusively to India
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Go on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart on This Date
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, Slim 5.99mm Profile
  7. WhatsApp May Add 'Strict Account Settings' for Protection From Cyberattacks
  8. Lenskart Expects to Launch its Next AI Smart Glasses in India by 2025-End
  9. The Nintendo Store App Is Finally Available on Both iOS and Android
  10. How Realme is Dealing With the Rising Prices of Mobile Components
#Latest Stories
  1. B by Lenskart AI Smart Glasses to Be Available to Developers in India; Could Launch By December
  2. Apple Music Now Available to Tata Play Subscribers With Up to Four Months of Free Access
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 to Be Available via Amazon, Flipkart and More From November 21
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Set to Debut on Same Day as Lava Agni 4
  5. Huawei Mate 70 Air Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.6mm Slim Form Factor: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Website With Upgraded Charging Capabilities
  7. Fortnite Is Adding a Limited-Time Disneyland Island Featuring Minigames Based on Disney Theme Park Rides
  8. Bitcoin Rises to $103,400 After Sharp Selloff; Altcoins Extend Losses Across Broader Market
  9. Nintendo Store App Launched for iOS, Android to Simplify eShop Shopping
  10. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India as Telco Prepares 5G Advanced Rollout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »