Tata Play is expanding its entertainment portfolio with a new partnership aimed at enhancing subscriber benefits. The company has teamed up with Apple Music to offer its customers access to the popular streaming service through an exclusive promotional offer. Available across all Tata Play platforms, including Binge, Mobile, and Fiber, the collaboration allows users to enjoy Apple Music's vast catalogue of songs and curated playlists, strengthening Tata Play's focus on delivering a more integrated and diversified entertainment experience for its growing customer base.

Apple Music Free Access Now Available in India With Tata Play

Tata Play has announced a new partnership with Apple Music in a press release. The collaboration offers users free access to Apple's music streaming service for a limited time, after which the regular Rs. 119 per month plan will apply. The offer is available across all Tata Play platforms, including Tata Play Binge, the Tata Play Mobile app, and Tata Play Fiber.

As part of this promotion, new Apple Music users will receive a complimentary four-month subscription, while qualifying returning users are eligible for a three-month free trial. The offer applies to all Tata Play customers, including Direct-to-Home (DTH), Over-The-Top (OTT), and broadband subscribers, giving them access to Apple Music at no extra cost during the trial period.

To activate the offer, subscribers can redeem a promo code through their Tata Play account. After the complimentary period ends, the plan will automatically transition into a direct Apple Music membership billed at the regular monthly rate. Through this partnership, Tata Play aims to enhance customer value by extending its entertainment experience beyond television and broadband into music streaming.

Earlier this year, Apple joined forces with TuneIn to bring its six curated radio stations to a global audience across devices like speakers, headphones, and cars. The partnership made Apple's stations accessible beyond its own app for the first time, reaching TuneIn's 75 million monthly listeners. The initiative reflected Apple's growing investment in radio streaming as competition in the music industry intensified, with platforms such as Spotify broadening their offerings to include video podcasts and interactive content.