Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC was launched in India last month. Now, the Shenzhen headquartered brand is offering the 5G smartphone at a discounted rate in the country through Amazon. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G debuted with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999. With the latest bank offers, the handset is available for purchase at a slightly better price. There are additional exchange offers and payment-based discounts as well. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

Amazon has listed the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G for Rs. 19,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 21,999. Tecno, via a press release on Wednesday, announced that it is offering Rs. 2,000 instant discount for purchases of the handset made using all bank cards. This will bring the price of the base variant down to Rs. 17,999 and the 12GB RAM variant to Rs. 19,999.

This discount offer on the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G will be valid till June 30. Additionally, there is a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 18,999. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 1,667. However, the latest discount is not listed on the e-commerce website at the time of writing.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G was launched in May last week alongside the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Premier 5G models.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front as well.

Tecno has packed up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

