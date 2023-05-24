Tecno Camon 20 series — comprising the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G — will be launched in India on May 27. The company has revealed the specifications and features of both handsets, days ahead of their debut in the country. The Tecno Camon 20 series will be powered by MediaTek chipsets paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary camera. They pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G have been listed on the company's website, revealing the specifications of the handsets. The listings do not mention the price of Tecno's upcoming smartphones, which were launched in global markets alongside the Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier — the company is yet to officially announce plans to launch this handset in India.

Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G specifications

The upcoming Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and the display of the Pro model will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Tecno Camon 20 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the Camon 20 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm Dimensity 8050 chipset from MediaTek. Both phones are equipped with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G will feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The former will be equipped with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a QVGA tertiary camera. Meanwhile, the Pro model will have a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, both phones will sport a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

Both phones will feature 256GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W wired charging. However, the Tecno Camon 20 will ship with an 18W charger in the box, which Tecno claims can charge the phone to 32 percent in 30 minutes.

