Technology News

Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India

Tecno Camon 20 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the Camon 20 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm Dimensity 8050 chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 19:01 IST
Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G sport 6.67-inch AMOLED displays
  • Both phones are equipped with 64-megapixel primary camera
  • The Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries

Tecno Camon 20 series — comprising the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G — will be launched in India on May 27. The company has revealed the specifications and features of both handsets, days ahead of their debut in the country. The Tecno Camon 20 series will be powered by MediaTek chipsets paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary camera. They pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G have been listed on the company's website, revealing the specifications of the handsets. The listings do not mention the price of Tecno's upcoming smartphones, which were launched in global markets alongside the Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier — the company is yet to officially announce plans to launch this handset in India.

Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G specifications

The upcoming Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and the display of the Pro model will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Tecno Camon 20 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the Camon 20 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm Dimensity 8050 chipset from MediaTek. Both phones are equipped with 8GB of RAM. 

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G will feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The former will be equipped with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a QVGA tertiary camera. Meanwhile, the Pro model will have a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, both phones will sport a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

Both phones will feature 256GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W wired charging. However, the Tecno Camon 20 will ship with an 18W charger in the box, which Tecno claims can charge the phone to 32 percent in 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 20

Tecno Camon 20

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 20 specifications, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G specifications, Tecno
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival Grapple With 'Tectonic' AI Shift
Gyaarah Gyaarah: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor Announce Zee5 Original Web Series

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  4. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  6. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  7. Simple ONE Electric Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  8. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Launch Date Set for May 31, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details
  5. Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma
  6. School of Lies, Starring Nimrat Kaur, to Release on June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 100W Super Flash Charge Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Gyaarah Gyaarah: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor Announce Zee5 Original Web Series
  9. Filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival Grapple With 'Tectonic' AI Shift
  10. Uber to Launch All-Electric Uber Green Service in India; Unveils Partnership With EV Makers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.