Tecno Camon 20 series price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 (pictured) is sold in Glacier Glow, Predawn Black, and Serenity Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 series is equipped with 6.67-inch AMOLED displays
  • All three smartphones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries
  • The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G will go on sale in the second week of June

Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premier 5G were launched by the company on Saturday. The new series of smartphones is equipped with chipsets from MediaTek and sport AMOLED displays. The Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro feature similar specifications including a 64-megapixel primary camera, while the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 50-megapixel camera. All three handsets are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries. The company is yet to announce pricing and availability details of the more expensive Camon 20 Premier 5G.

Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premier 5G price in India and availability

Tecno Camon 20 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 and the handset goes on sale today in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage option in Glacier Glow, Predawn Black, and Serenity Blue colour options. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. Both handsets will go on sale in India, in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colourways, in the second week of June.

The smartphone maker has revealed that the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will go on sale in India at the end of June, but details related to pricing, availability, and colour options are yet to be announced.

Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G specifications

Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G feature similar specifications. They are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets that sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. Unlike the lower-end Tecno Camon 20, the Pro model's screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both phones run on Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 20 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Pro model is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and also features 8GB of RAM. 

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 20 features a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, these phones feature a 32-megapixel camera, for selfies and video chats.

Both phones are equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Tecno Camon 2 Pro 5G also offers support for 5G connectivity. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.

Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W wired charging. It is worth noting that the Tecno Camon 20 ships with an 18W charger. Both phones are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Tecno Camon 20 measures 162.71x75.89x7.82mm, while the Camon 20 Pro 5G measures 162.66x75.89x7.79mm.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications

The recently announced Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. 

For photos and videos, the handset features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, along with a 108-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Like the other two smartphones in the Tecno Camon 20 series, this handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

David Delima
Comment
 
 

