Smart TVs are one of the most used gadgets in the home. If you're planning to upgrade your current smart TV, this would be one of the best times to look out for one. Amazon has now listed smart TVs from popular brands like Acer, Samsung, Redmi, Sony, LG, and more at discounted prices. It provides up to 81 percent discount on OLED and QLED, 4K and full HD smart TVs. Further, shoppers can avail of different bank offers, coupon-based discounts and exchange discounts. It can be difficult to distinguish what separates a decent smart TV from the available smart TVs out there, so we're here to help. We've curated a list of the best smart TV deals you can get through Amazon right now.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV

Samsung's 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 32,990, down from the original retail price of Rs. 52,900. Amazon provides up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount for purchases made using ICICI credit cards. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which is capped at Rs. 7,500. Further, the online marketplace offers a coupon-based discount of Rs. 2,000. The Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is powered by Tizen OS and has an HDR 10+ display with 4K resolution. It supports popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. Users can also access over 100 channels with Samsung TV Plus.

Buy now at Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 52,900)

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (KD-55X74K)

Amazon is offering the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900). Customers can also get an additional Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases made through select bank cards. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,500 can be availed by exchanging an old TV. It has an LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, packed speakers with 20W output, and Dolby audio support. The smart TV comes with a one-year warranty as well.

Buy now at Rs. 51,990 (MPR Rs. 99,900)

‎Redmi Smart TV 32

Amazon has currently listed Redmi's 32-inch Smart LED TV for Rs. 11,999. Customers shopping with select bank cards can buy it with an additional discount of Rs. 750. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old TV with a new model. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 5,500. The Redmi Smart TV 32 features a 60Hz refresh rate display. It includes Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine and packs 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support.

Buy now at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with a 55-inch screen is currently up for grabs at Rs. 41,990. Purchases made using OneCard credit cards will get Rs. 1,250 as instant cashback. Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of up to 5 percent cashback. The online marketplace is also providing exchange offers up to Rs. 5,500. EMI options begin at Rs. 2,333 per month. This smart TV model has a 60Hz refresh rate display with 4K resolution and inbuild Google Assistant and Alexa. It is equipped with 20W stereo speakers as well.

Buy now at Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 79,99)

Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Acer's I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV with 50-inch screen size is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 40,990) on Amazon. You can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,500 when you exchange your used TV. Amazon provides up to Rs. 750 discount on purchases made via select bank cards. EMI options start at Rs.4,500 per month. It has a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate, packeded speakers with 30W output and Dolby audio support. It runs on Android TV 11.

Buy now at Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.