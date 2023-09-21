Technology News

Vivo T2 Pro will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 September 2023 20:18 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro has been teased to get at least a golden colour option

Vivo T2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on September 22. It will join the base Vivo T2 5G model which was released in the country earlier this year in April with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The upcoming handset has been teased by the company previously. It has also confirmed several key specifications of the handset. Now, the firm has revealed key camera details of the phone. 

On the Flipkart microsite and the official website, Vivo has revealed that the upcoming T2 Pro model will sport a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be accompanied by an Auro light unit and another sensor.

The Vivo T2 Pro is tipped to get a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone has also been confirmed to come with a full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1,200Hz.

Said to be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, the Vivo T2 Pro is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and in variants of 128GB and 256GB storage. It is said to be priced under Rs. 25,000 price and the company claims that the phone is the slimmest in the segment with a thickness of 0.73mm.

Vivo T2 5G was launched at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a 6.38-inch AMOLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. Alongside a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the handset carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor.

