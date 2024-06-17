Technology News
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Spark 20 Pro 5G with support for 33W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 17:13 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is offered in Glossy White, Neon Green and Startrail Black colour options

Highlights
  • Price details of Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is yet to be announced
  • It will go on sale in Saudi Arabia from June 20
  • Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 14 based HiOS 14
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was launched on Sunday (June 17) as the latest entrant in the company's Spark series. The new smartphone by the Transsion Holdings-owned company comes in three distinct colourways and a vegan leather back option. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It flaunts a dual rear camera setup, led by the 108-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the 5G phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W charging.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G availability

Price details of Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G are yet to be announced but it is confirmed to be available in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin American markets in the coming days. It is offered in Glossy White, Neon Green, and Startrail Black colour options and will go on sale in Saudi Arabia from June 20.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Dynamic Port feature that displays notifications around the front screen camera cutout. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Using Tecno's memory fusion technology this onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB with unused storage.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G include Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, FM, NFC, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset features Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Spark 20 Pro 5G with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 168.51x76.21x8.29mm. The variant with a vegan leather back panel measures 168.51x76.21x8.49mm.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
