Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50 Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 5G run on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 May 2024 12:48 IST
Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 5G series is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity mobile processors

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30 5G series packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handsets are equipped with 120Hz AMOLED screens
  • The Tecno Camon 30 5G series is promised to receive 2 Android OS updates
Advertisement

Tecno Camon 30 5G series — comprising the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 5G — was launched in India on Saturday. The latest handsets from the company are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chips, and run on HiOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Premier model is equipped with three 50-megapixel rear cameras, while both the handsets feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones in the Camon 30 series pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired charging.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G price in India

Tecno Camon 30 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the handset will also be sold in a 12GB+256GB memory variant that is priced at Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile the Camon 30 Premier 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, for the sole 12GB+512GB storage model.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting on May 23. Customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount on the Tecno Camon 30 5 and Camon 30 Premier 5G, according to the company.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications

Both the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 5G are dual-SIM smartphones that run on Android 14-based HiOS 14. The standard model sports a 6.78-inch (1,080x2,436 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chip. Meanwhile the Premier model has a 6.77-inch (1,264x2,7800 pixels) 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen that also refreshes at 120Hz, and features a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip.

For photos and videos, both handsets in the Camon 30 5G series are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera. While the standard model has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Camon 30 Premier 5G features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras. On the front, both models have a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

You get 256GB of storage on the Tecno Camon 30 5G, while the Camon 30 Premier 5G offers double the amount of storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C  port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity. The phones are equipped with an IR blaster to control compatible appliances and electronics, while an in-display fingerprint scanner brings support for biometric authentication. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 30 5G,  Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 30 5G price in India,  Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G price in India, Tecno Camon 30 5G specifications,  Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications, Tecno
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI Dissolves High-Profile Safety Team After Chief Scientist Sutskever’s Exit

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 Series New Leak Reveals Three Colourways
  2. Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. HP Envy Move All-in-One Desktop Review
  4. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Debuts
  5. Infinix GT Book Price in India Teased; to Be a Budget Gaming Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OpenAI Dissolves High-Profile Safety Team After Chief Scientist Sutskever’s Exit
  3. Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
  5. ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature
  6. Google Announces Android 14 for TVs With Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Energy Modes
  7. Infinix GT Book Price in India, Specifications Teased Ahead of May 21 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Shows Up on Geekbench; Tipped to Offer Better Cameras Than Galaxy S24
  9. Google Launches Accessibility-Focused Project Gameface on Android to Offer Hands-Free Navigation
  10. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Display Production Said to Begin in June; iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get Upgraded Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »