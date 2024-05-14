Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has recently been doing rounds of the rumour mill. The purported handset recently appeared on a few certification sites that suggested some of its key specifications. It has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which hint at its imminent India launch. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster has shared live images of the purported Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G and suggested some its key features, launch timeline, and price range in India.

Tipster Paras Guglani shared live images of the rumoured Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G in a report on Passionategeekz. The handset is seen in a green colour option with a design, which appears similar to the 4G variant that was unveiled in December 2023.

As per the tipster, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is said to launch in global markets as well as in India in June. It is tipped to launch in the country in an 8GB + 256GB configuration and could be priced between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 16,000 for the base model. The handset has also been tipped to come in three colour options and magic skin support.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G live images

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

In the images shared in the report, the phone is seen with a squarish rear camera module that has a golden border. The module is placed in the top left corner and houses three cameras alongside an LED flash unit. The middle frame also appears in a golden finish with a power button and volume buttons on the right edge.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is likely to sport a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, according to the report. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It is said to get a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is likely to house a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Notably, a recent report suggested that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was spotted on Google Play Console with the model number KJ8. The listing hinted that the phone could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

