Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Live Images, Price Range in India, Key Features Leaked

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 16:56 IST
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Live Images, Price Range in India, Key Features Leaked

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 4G (pictured) has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G may launch in three colourways
  • The phone could feature a 108-megapixel main camera
  • The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is likely to launch in June
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has recently been doing rounds of the rumour mill. The purported handset recently appeared on a few certification sites that suggested some of its key specifications. It has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which hint at its imminent India launch. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster has shared live images of the purported Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G and suggested some its key features, launch timeline, and price range in India. 

Tipster Paras Guglani shared live images of the rumoured Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G in a report on Passionategeekz. The handset is seen in a green colour option with a design, which appears similar to the 4G variant that was unveiled in December 2023.

As per the tipster, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is said to launch in global markets as well as in India in June. It is tipped to launch in the country in an 8GB + 256GB configuration and could be priced between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 16,000 for the base model. The handset has also been tipped to come in three colour options and magic skin support.

tecno spark 20 pro 5g passionategeekz inline Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G live images
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

In the images shared in the report, the phone is seen with a squarish rear camera module that has a golden border. The module is placed in the top left corner and houses three cameras alongside an LED flash unit. The middle frame also appears in a golden finish with a power button and volume buttons on the right edge. 

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is likely to sport a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, according to the report. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It is said to get a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is likely to house a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Notably, a recent report suggested that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was spotted on Google Play Console with the model number KJ8. The listing hinted that the phone could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G launch, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Specifications, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G price in India, Tecno Spark 20 series, Tecno
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Live Images, Price Range in India, Key Features Leaked
Comment
 
 

