Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is available in Startrail Black and Glossy White colour options.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 16:43 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will go on sale starting July 11

Highlights
  • The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  • The smartphone runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14
  • The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. Arriving as the latest entrant in the company's Spark series, the smartphone comes with a performance upgrade over the 4G model launched in December 2023. The device was first launched in select international markets last month, and now it has been introduced in the country as well. The Spark 20 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and carries a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. It also supports 10 5G bands.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The higher storage variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage has been priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphones are available in Startrail Black and Glossy White colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale starting July 11. It will be available across various online and offline outlets in the country. Tecno is also providing an introductory offer where users can get a cashback of Rs. 2,000 on all debit and credit cards as well as on UPI and Paper Finance.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Specifications

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (2,460x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box. It also carries a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an auxiliary lens. The primary camera supports video recording up to 1440p with 30fps. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W wired charging solution. It also supports 10W reverse charging. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G LTE, 10 5G bands, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and FM Radio. The smartphone has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Akash Dutta
