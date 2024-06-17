Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome for Android Gets a ‘Listen to This Page’ Text to Speech Feature: How to Use

Google Chrome for Android Gets a ‘Listen to This Page’ Text-to-Speech Feature: How to Use

Google Chrome’s Listen to this page feature comes with a miniplayer and playback options.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 17:18 IST
Google Chrome for Android Gets a ‘Listen to This Page’ Text-to-Speech Feature: How to Use

Photo Credit: Pexels/PhotoMIX Company

Google Chrome’s Listen to this page feature reportedly pauses the audio when the app is closed

Highlights
  • Google Chrome users will be able to pick from multiple voices
  • Google Chrome’s text-to-speech feature supports multiple languages
  • The feature is being rolled out to users in a phased manner
Advertisement

Google Chrome for Android is getting a new feature dubbed Listen to this Page, which will let the browser read any text-heavy webpage aloud. The text-to-speech (TTS) feature is being integrated into the Android app, and users will be able to access it from the three-dotted menu icon. The feature opens a miniplayer that comes with play/pause, a progress bar, playback speed options, and more. Users can also listen to a webpage in multiple voices and different languages as well.

Google Chrome's Listen to This Page feature

According to a dedicated support page for the feature, it can be used to read the text on a website while using an Android device. The feature can play the audio while the user switches to a different tab. The audio can also play while the screen is locked. While the feature has begun rolling out to users, a wider release may take a few weeks. The feature is being rolled out with the Google Chrome version 125. Gadgets 360 staff were able to find this new feature on the latest version of Chrome for Android.

Google Chrome's Listen to this page feature supports several languages including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Further, several voice types are also available for users to choose from. The TTS feature has Ruby (mid-pitch, warm), River (mid-pitch, calm), Field (low-pitch, bright), and Moss (low-pitch, peaceful) voice options in English (US). It offers Cloud (mid-pitch, soothing) and Dale (low-pitch, calm) in English (UK), and Lake (mid-pitch, calm) in English (India) languages.

Once the feature is turned on, users will find a miniplayer at the bottom of the screen which comes with play/pause, a progress bar, a 10-second fast forward/rewind, and playback speed options. The overflow menu also auto-scrolls as the voice reads the text. Once the app is closed, the voice is paused. Google Chrome remembers where it was paused and upon reopening the app, it can start playing from where it left off.

How to Use Google Chrome's Listen to This Page Feature

  1. Open the Google Chrome app on your Android device.
  2. Open a webpage with text. The page should be text-heavy.
  3. Once the page fully loads, tap the icon on the top right with three vertical dots.
  4. Look for Listen to this page. Tap on it.
  5. To change the playback speed: Tap on the miniplayer.
  6. In the player window, tab the three horizontal dots on the bottom right.
  7. Tap on Playback Speed.
  8. To change the voice, tap on Voice. Tap Preview to try out the voice.
  9. Tap Highlight text and auto-scroll to enable the feature.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google Chrome features, Google, browser, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
Binance Co-Founder Calls Out Elon Musk to Curb Spread of Crypto-Related Fake News on X

Related Stories

Google Chrome for Android Gets a ‘Listen to This Page’ Text-to-Speech Feature: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked Renders Give Us First Look at Design
  2. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Reveals Nothing OS 3.0 Features, Release Date
  3. Google Pixel 9 Tensor G4 Scores Lower than Tensor G3 on Geekbench Tests
  4. Telecom Operators Said to Be Testing Caller ID Services in These Areas
  5. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Debuts
  6. Apple May Be Working on a Slimmer iPhone 17, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colourway Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Prices Leaked, Said to Be Cheaper Than Apple Watch Ultra 2
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colour Variant Soon; Company Teases New Shade
  3. Dogecoin Developer Issues Important Warning to Investors as Market Turns Volatile
  4. Google Chrome for Android Gets a ‘Listen to This Page’ Text-to-Speech Feature: How to Use
  5. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
  6. Binance Co-Founder Calls Out Elon Musk to Curb Spread of Crypto-Related Fake News on X
  7. Shutterstock ImageAI, an Enterprise-Focused AI Text-to-Image Generator Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring's Charging Case Renders Leaked Online, Suggests Design
  9. CNAP Caller ID Service Trials to Curb Spam Calls Rolled Out in Limited Form in India: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Complete Specifications Including Cameras, Battery, More Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »