Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G India variant will sport a 108-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 July 2024 14:01 IST
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for July 9; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is globally offered in Glossy White, Neon Green, and Startrail Black shades

  • Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  • The handset is set to support up to 256GB onboard storage
  • The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will support up to 16GB dynamic RAM
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was introduced in select global markets in June this year. Now the company has confirmed the India launch of the handset. The Indian variant of the smartphone will likely be similar to the existing global version. Tecno has also revealed some of the key features of the phone, alongside the design of the Indian variant of the model. A live microsite on an e-commerce website has also confirmed the availability details of the handset.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G launch, design

An official X post confirmed that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 9. An Amazon microsite for the same suggests the imminent Amazon availability of the handset.

The design revealed via the microsite is similar to that of the existing Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is placed within a slightly raised, squarish module in the top left corner with a silver, metallic border.

The SIM tray slot appears on the left edge of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G handset, while the right edge holds the volume and power buttons. The top edge is seen with a Dolby Atmos imprint and a speaker grille. The phone is teased in a white colour option.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G features

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G India variant is confirmed to sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The triple rear camera system will also include a macro lens, the microsite confirms. 

Similar to the global version, the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM. The handset will also support up to 256GB of onboard storage and up to 1TB of storage expansion via a microSD card.

Notably, the global variant of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14 and carries a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, as well as an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk Hints at xAI's Grok-2 AI Model Launch, Says Will Release in August
Comment
  Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  Realme 13 Pro Series 5G to Get Ultra Clear Camera With AI Capabilities
  Google Pixel 9 Series Tipped to Get Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  Lava Blaze X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
