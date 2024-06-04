Technology News
Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Gets Upgraded With AI Assistant Ella-GPT That Supports Over 70 Languages

Tecno’s Ella-GPT assistant supports more than 70 languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 15:20 IST
Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Gets Upgraded With AI Assistant Ella-GPT That Supports Over 70 Languages

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 5G series’ Ask AI feature lets users draft text and check for grammatical errors

Highlights
  • Tecno first introduced Ella-GPT with the Phantom V Flip 5G
  • Ella-GPT is powered by GPT 3.5 AI model
  • The Tecno Camon 30 5G is equipped with the Dimensity 7020 chipset
Tecno Camon 30 5G series is getting an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered upgrade, a month after it was launched in India. The company announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its Ella-GPT assistant which debuted with the Phantom V Flip 5G, to more smartphones. Both the standard Tecno Camon 30 5G and the Camon 30 Premier 5G, already offer two generative AI features — Ask AI and AI Generate. Notably, the smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and run on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box.

Tecno Camon 30 Series Updated With AI Features

Ella-GPT is an AI assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT 3.5 and fine-tuned by ChatGPT. The Ella-GPT can perform all the general tasks that an AI chatbot can. It can answer questions, generate text, offer almost real-time translations, and help generate ideas to create more content.

The chatbot supports more than 70 languages and also accepts voice as input. The company says the AI assistant is adept at handling users' day-to-day tasks and offering personalised assistance. Notably, the AI assistant was first launched with the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in 2023.

Apart from Ella-GPT, the Tecno Camon 30 5G series also features two other AI features. AI Ask allows users to draft messages and check pre-written text for grammatical errors. It can be used to generate content across different formats. The feature also integrates with the Google Chrome browser to offer generative capabilities when browsing different websites.

The Camon 30 5G series also has the AI Generate feature on the Notepad app which can be used to generate unique images from random strokes and outlines. The generated images are shown in sketch style.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G Specifications

The Tecno Camon 30 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC powers the former, the latter is equipped with the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset.

For optics, both smartphones carry a 50-megapixel primary camera. Additionally, the standard model gets a 2-megapixel depth sensor, whereas the Premier model carries a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, both handsets feature a 50-megapixel camera for selfies.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, Tecno, Ella-GPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse.
Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Gets Upgraded With AI Assistant Ella-GPT That Supports Over 70 Languages
