Photo Credit: Tecno
Tecno Spark Go 2024 was launched in Malaysia and the Philippines recently. The phone was quietly listed on the company's website in the respective regions. It succeeds the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which was introduced earlier this year in January. The 2023 model came with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The 2024 model shares similar battery and charging specifications but is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The handset is available for purchase in four colour options.
Available in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Magic Skin, and Mystery White colour options, the phone is priced in Malaysia at RM 399 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.
The same option in the Philippines is listed at PHP 3,899 (roughly Rs. 5,900), with an early bird offer of PHP 2,519 (roughly Rs. 3,800), that is valid till 2AM local time on November 20. The phone goes on sale starting November 25 in the Philippines.
The Tecno Spark Go 2024 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a Dynamic Port feature. Placed at the top of the screen, the Dynamic Port is a pill-shaped pop-up animation that is inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island.
In terms of hardware, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 is powered by a UniSoC T606 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM (extendable virtually up to 8GG), and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android T-Go edition OS.
For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an unspecified AI-camera. The front camera, placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, uses an 8-megapixel sensor.
Tecno Spark Go 2024 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. It gets a USB Type-C port and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dual-SIM-supported phone also offers 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. The handset measures 163.69mm x 75.6mm x 8.55mm in size.
