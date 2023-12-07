Technology News
Tecno Plans to Launch 24 New Smartphones in India Next Year, Aims to Be Among Top 5 Brands

Fifty percent of the smartphones will be 5G-enabled, Tecno Mobile India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 December 2023 12:25 IST
Tecno Plans to Launch 24 New Smartphones in India Next Year, Aims to Be Among Top 5 Brands

Tecno’s second foldable, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, launched in September

Highlights
  • Tecno is ranked sixth in the Indian smartphone market
  • The brand is traditionally strong in tier II and below cities
  • Tecno is targeting a major growth in the Rs. 15,000 plus segment
Tecno, a leading smartphone brand of the Transsion Group, is eyeing to be among the top five smartphone brands in the Indian smartphone market by 2024, a top company official said.

The company is betting on premiumisation and is focussing on metros to achieve its ambitious goal, he said.

"The Indian smartphone market is maturing, and consumers are demanding more premium features and experiences. We are planning to launch 24 new models in 2024, of which 50 percent will be 5G-enabled." said Tecno Mobile India CEO Arijeet Talapatra.

The brand is traditionally strong in tier II and cities below it for its affordable and feature loaded smartphones.

Ranked sixth in the Indian smartphone market, Tecno has witnessed a significant shift towards premiumisation in recent times.

The company's average selling price has increased from Rs. 11,000-12,000 in January 2023 to Rs. 18,000-19,000 in December 2023. It is targeting a major growth in the Rs. 15,000 plus segment, with plans to sell 1.5 million handsets in 2024 compared to 7.5 lakh in 2023, he said.

"We are well-positioned to capitalise on this trend with our strong focus on innovation and design. Tecno's foldable range will bring further strength with the Phantom sub-brand," he said on the sidelines of the launch of the mass segment phone Spark Go (2024).

The company's premium smartphone portfolio includes the Phantom series, which features foldable smartphones. "5G is the future of smartphones, and we are committed to making it accessible to a wider range of consumers," Talapatra said.

Currently 96-98 percent of industry in the Rs. 15,000 plus categories are 5G-enabled and 55 percent of its 10k-15k models are 5G-enabled.

The company's focus on premiumisation, tier I cities and metros, coupled with its strong 5G portfolio is expected to propel it towards its goal of becoming a top five smartphone brand in India by 2024, he added.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno, India, 5G Smartphone
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $44,000 Mark, Losses Strike Ether, Tether, Solana


