Realme C65 5G Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Said to Launch in India Soon

The Realme C65 5G could launch in India in early December.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 09:39 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme launched the Realme C51 model in September (pictured) this year

  • Realme C65 5G is tipped to launch in three variants
  • The handset is said to be Realme’s first C-series 5G phone
  • The Realme C65 5G could come in Green and Purple colourways
Realme C65 5G may launch in India soon. Although the company has not made any announcements regarding the model, a new report suggests that the handset is likely to be introduced in the Indian market by the end of this year. The phone is said to not directly succeed any previous Realme models. It is, however, tipped to be the first Realme C-series smartphone to launch in the country with 5G support.

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Realme C65 is expected to launch in India with 5G connectivity support. The phone could be unveiled in early December, as per the report. It is tipped to launch in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. The budget 5G phone will be priced in India between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000, according to the report.

Further, the report adds that the Realme C65 5G is likely to arrive with the model number ‘RMX3782 IN YS.' The phone is said to carry an inbuilt storage of 128GB and be available in Green and Purple colour options. The report did not detail any more specifications of the handset. We can expect to learn more about the phone closer to the launch date.

Realme recently launched the entry-level Realme C51 in India in a 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 8,999. The phone is available in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

The Realme C51 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera of the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset sports a 6.74-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness level of 560 nits. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme C65 5G, Realme C65 5G India launch, Realme C65 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme C65 5G Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; Said to Launch in India Soon
