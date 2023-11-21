Realme C65 5G may launch in India soon. Although the company has not made any announcements regarding the model, a new report suggests that the handset is likely to be introduced in the Indian market by the end of this year. The phone is said to not directly succeed any previous Realme models. It is, however, tipped to be the first Realme C-series smartphone to launch in the country with 5G support.

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Realme C65 is expected to launch in India with 5G connectivity support. The phone could be unveiled in early December, as per the report. It is tipped to launch in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. The budget 5G phone will be priced in India between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000, according to the report.

Further, the report adds that the Realme C65 5G is likely to arrive with the model number ‘RMX3782 IN YS.' The phone is said to carry an inbuilt storage of 128GB and be available in Green and Purple colour options. The report did not detail any more specifications of the handset. We can expect to learn more about the phone closer to the launch date.

Realme recently launched the entry-level Realme C51 in India in a 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 8,999. The phone is available in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

The Realme C51 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera of the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset sports a 6.74-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness level of 560 nits. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

