Tecno Spark Go 2024 was launched in select markets earlier this month. The new handset is a successor to the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which was unveiled earlier this year in January. It came with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The 2024 model, on the other hand, features a Unisoc T606 SoC but shares the battery and charging specifications with the preceding model. The India variant of the Spark Go 2024 was previously teased via an online listing and now the company has confirmed its launch date.

In a press statement, Tecno confirmed that the Spark Go 2024 will launch in India on December 4 and will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The company has not yet revealed the exact price of the handset but it is teased to be priced under Rs. 8,000. In Malaysia, the phone is priced at RM 399 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for its 4GB + 128GB option.

The company claims that the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will feature the segment's first 90Hz Dot-in display with Dynamic Port. It will also feature DTS dual stereo speakers, which Tecno claims to be up to 400 percent louder than the competition in the segment. The Dynamic Port feature of the handset, reminiscent of Apple's Dynamic Island, is a pill-shaped pop-up animation that appears at the top of the display for notifications and other information.

Apart from the above details, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 is also confirmed to be powered by an octa-core T606 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The SoC is said to improve performance and power efficiency over older models. The Amazon listing for the smartphone suggests that it will ship with HiOS 13.0 based on Android 13 Go Edition.

In terms of cameras, a dual rear camera unit on the Tecno Spark Go 2024 Indian variant is also confirmed. It will feature a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed camera. For selfies and video calling, the front camera will use an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, the company revealed.

