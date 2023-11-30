Technology News

Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port Feature Set to Launch in India on December 4

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 is expected to be priced under Rs. 8,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 17:11 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port Feature Set to Launch in India on December 4

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 2024 will launch in India in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2024 will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Indian variant will feature DTS dual stereo speakers
  • The Tecno Spark Go 2024 will come with a Dynamic Port feature
Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go 2024 was launched in select markets earlier this month. The new handset is a successor to the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which was unveiled earlier this year in January. It came with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The 2024 model, on the other hand, features a Unisoc T606 SoC but shares the battery and charging specifications with the preceding model. The India variant of the Spark Go 2024 was previously teased via an online listing and now the company has confirmed its launch date.

In a press statement, Tecno confirmed that the Spark Go 2024 will launch in India on December 4 and will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The company has not yet revealed the exact price of the handset but it is teased to be priced under Rs. 8,000. In Malaysia, the phone is priced at RM 399 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for its 4GB + 128GB option.

The company claims that the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will feature the segment's first 90Hz Dot-in display with Dynamic Port. It will also feature DTS dual stereo speakers, which Tecno claims to be up to 400 percent louder than the competition in the segment. The Dynamic Port feature of the handset, reminiscent of Apple's Dynamic Island, is a pill-shaped pop-up animation that appears at the top of the display for notifications and other information.

Apart from the above details, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 is also confirmed to be powered by an octa-core T606 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The SoC is said to improve performance and power efficiency over older models. The Amazon listing for the smartphone suggests that it will ship with HiOS 13.0 based on Android 13 Go Edition.

In terms of cameras, a dual rear camera unit on the Tecno Spark Go 2024 Indian variant is also confirmed. It will feature a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed camera. For selfies and video calling, the front camera will use an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, the company revealed.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 2024, Tecno Spark Go 2024 India launch, Tecno Spark Go 2024 specifications, Tecno Spark Go, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation Plus December Free Games Include Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port Feature Set to Launch in India on December 4
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Gets a Price Cut: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  3. Why Foxconn is Reportedly Planning to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India
  4. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Series to Launch in December, Design Teased
  6. OnePlus 12 Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness, Up to 24GB RAM
  7. Lenovo Legion Go Could Launch in India Next Year
  8. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 May Get Bigger Displays
  10. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Meizu 21 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port Feature Set to Launch in India on December 4
  3. Huawei Virtual Reality Headset Tipped to Debut Next Year, May Compete With Apple Vision Pro
  4. PlayStation Plus December Free Games Include Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable
  5. Vivo Y100i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Displays
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Android 14-Based Stable OxygenOS 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users in India
  8. Vivo S18 Series Design, Colour Options Revealed, Shows Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Netflix Games to Add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition on Mobile Platforms Next Month
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Pack 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras With Wider Variable Aperture
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »