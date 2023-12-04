Tecno Spark Go (2024) was launched in India on Monday (December 4) as the latest entrant in the company's affordable Spark series of phones. The new offering by the Transsion Holdings owned company comes in two distinct colour options and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Tecno Spark Go (2024) includes a new software feature known as Dynamic Port that displays alerts and other notifications on the front screen camera cutout. It runs on a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of storage. The Tecno Spark Go (2024) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Go (2024) price, availability

Price of Tecno Spark Go (2024) is set at Rs. 6,699 for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Tecno confirmed that pricing of 8GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models will be announced later. It is available in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options and will go on sale starting December 7 via Amazon and other major retail outlets.

The Tecno Spark Go (2024) arrived as a follow-up to the Tecno Spark Go (2023), which debuted earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark Go (2024) specifications

The Tecno Spark Go (2024) runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) based HiOS 13 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Panda screen protection. Tecno has also incorporated a Dynamic Port software feature on the new phone that displays notifications around the selfie camera cutout. As mentioned, the handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Tecno's memory fusion technology will allow users to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark Go (2024) has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens alongside dual flash. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset also gets a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Spark Go (2024). It packs dual stereo speakers with DTS sound technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.