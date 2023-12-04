Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark Go (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go (2024) has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 15:05 IST
Tecno Spark Go (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go (2024) features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,612 pixels) display

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go (2024) packs dual stereo speakers with DTS support
  • It has a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor
  • Tecno Spark Go (2024) runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) based HiOS 13
Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go (2024) was launched in India on Monday (December 4) as the latest entrant in the company's affordable Spark series of phones. The new offering by the Transsion Holdings owned company comes in two distinct colour options and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Tecno Spark Go (2024) includes a new software feature known as Dynamic Port that displays alerts and other notifications on the front screen camera cutout. It runs on a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of storage. The Tecno Spark Go (2024) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Go (2024) price, availability

Price of Tecno Spark Go (2024) is set at Rs. 6,699 for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Tecno confirmed that pricing of 8GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models will be announced later. It is available in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options and will go on sale starting December 7 via Amazon and other major retail outlets.

The Tecno Spark Go (2024) arrived as a follow-up to the Tecno Spark Go (2023), which debuted earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark Go (2024) specifications

The Tecno Spark Go (2024) runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) based HiOS 13 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Panda screen protection. Tecno has also incorporated a Dynamic Port software feature on the new phone that displays notifications around the selfie camera cutout. As mentioned, the handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Tecno's memory fusion technology will allow users to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark Go (2024) has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens alongside dual flash. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset also gets a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Spark Go (2024). It packs dual stereo speakers with DTS sound technology.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark Go 2024, Tecno Spark Go 2024 Price in India, Tecno Spark Go Specifications, Tecno Spark Go Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo S18 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 14, Key Specifications Teased, Vivo TWS 3e to Follow
iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Go (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  4. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription at This Price
  5. Why the Government Has Banned 'Dark Patterns' on E-Commerce Platforms
  6. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  8. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  10. Call of Duty: MW 3 Campaign Sheds Cinematic Set Pieces for Warzone Imitation
#Latest Stories
  1. Fallout Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Irradiated Wasteland Filled With Ghouls, Giant Roaches, More
  2. Tecno Spark Go (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Experts Weigh-In on Factors that Propelled BTC to Trade Above $40,000, a First Since May 2022
  4. iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  5. WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online
  7. Vivo S18 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 14, Key Specifications Teased, Vivo TWS 3e to Follow
  8. House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises More Bloodshed and Dragons
  9. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $40,000 Mark, Attains 2023’s Highest Price Followed by Volatile Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »