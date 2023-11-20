Honor 100 series is set to launch in China on November 23. It is said to succeed the Honor 90 lineup and include a base Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro, similar to the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro. Recently, the company teased the design of the models and said that the phones will upgrade “the product function experience.” Meanwhile, key details and specifications of the handsets have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a few weeks now. Ahead of the launch, a new set of leaks have suggested the complete list of specifications of the two models and hinted at the price range of the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro.

In a Weibo post, user Cai Ge Talks About Digital (translated from Chinese) shared details of the upcoming Honor 100 Pro. In another post, user Let's Chat-Chen Wang (translated from Chinese) shared key specifications and likely price points of both the Honor 100 and the high-end Honor 100 Pro. The phones are tipped to come in three storage variants each.

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB variants of the Honor 100 are said to be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,600) and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000), respectively. While the 16GB + 512GB option is tipped to be sold at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,500). The Honor 100 Pro, on the other hand, is said to start at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,999) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options are tipped to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,500) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively.

Both Honor 100 models are said to sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display and Android 14-based Magic OS UI. The base Honor 100 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Honor 100 Pro is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phones are said to pack 5,450mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. They are tipped to come with a plastic frame, dual speakers, NFC connectivity, an IR blaster, and an X-axis linear motor each.

Honor 100 is said to come with a 50-megapixel IMX906 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel IMX816 front camera sensor. Meanwhile, the Honor 100 Pro is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX906 primary rear sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The rumoured dual front camera of the Pro model is said to get a 50-megapixel IMX816 sensor and a 32-megapixel sensor.

