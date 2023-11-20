Technology News

Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch

Honor 100 Pro is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 17:21 IST
Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @ChenWang

Honor 100 Pro seen in a purple colour option

Highlights
  • Honor 100 series is said to come with a base and a Pro model
  • The base Honor 100 model could run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • Both models are said to offer 100W wired charging support
Advertisement

Honor 100 series is set to launch in China on November 23. It is said to succeed the Honor 90 lineup and include a base Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro, similar to the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro. Recently, the company teased the design of the models and said that the phones will upgrade “the product function experience.” Meanwhile, key details and specifications of the handsets have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for a few weeks now. Ahead of the launch, a new set of leaks have suggested the complete list of specifications of the two models and hinted at the price range of the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro.

In a Weibo post, user Cai Ge Talks About Digital (translated from Chinese) shared details of the upcoming Honor 100 Pro. In another post, user Let's Chat-Chen Wang (translated from Chinese) shared key specifications and likely price points of both the Honor 100 and the high-end Honor 100 Pro. The phones are tipped to come in three storage variants each.

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB variants of the Honor 100 are said to be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,600) and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000), respectively. While the 16GB + 512GB option is tipped to be sold at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,500). The Honor 100 Pro, on the other hand, is said to start at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,999) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options are tipped to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,500) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively.

Both Honor 100 models are said to sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display and Android 14-based Magic OS UI. The base Honor 100 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Honor 100 Pro is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phones are said to pack 5,450mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. They are tipped to come with a plastic frame, dual speakers, NFC connectivity, an IR blaster, and an X-axis linear motor each.

Honor 100 is said to come with a 50-megapixel IMX906 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel IMX816 front camera sensor. Meanwhile, the Honor 100 Pro is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX906 primary rear sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The rumoured dual front camera of the Pro model is said to get a 50-megapixel IMX816 sensor and a 32-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90

Honor 90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro, Honor 100 series, Honor 100 launch, Honor 100 Pro launch Honor 100 specifications, Honor 100 Pro specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing 

Related Stories

Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Poco X6 Neo May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro
  4. Nothing Pulls Its iMessage App for Nothing Phone 2 From Google Play Store
  5. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  6. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Hints at Round Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  7. OnePlus 11 Android 14 Update With New Features Rolling Out in India
  8. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  10. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing 
  3. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks, Hints at Rounder Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  4. The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode
  5. Sam Altman to Lead New Advanced AI Research Team at Microsoft After OpenAI Ouster, CEO Satya Nadella Confirms
  6. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
  9. Apple Vision Pro US Launch Date Delayed, Coming to Other Countries Later in 2024: Report
  10. Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »