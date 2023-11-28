Technology News

Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live

Tecno Spark Go 2024 runs on Android T-Go edition OS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 17:20 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 2024 will launch in India in Gravity Black and Mystery White colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2024 has a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port
  • The Tecno Spark Go 2024 supports 10W wired charging
Tecno Spark Go 2024 was recently launched in select markets. The phone succeeds the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which was introduced earlier this year in January with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Meanwhile, the 2024 model is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset, however, it continues to share the battery and charging specifications. The India launch of the Spark Go 2024 has now been teased via an online listing.

An Amazon microsite for the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 has now gone live. The listing does not detail the launch date of the smartphone but it teases some key specifications. It is seen with the tagline “Bharat Ka Apna Spark” which translates to “India's Own Spark.” The teaser confirms that the phone will launch in the country in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options.

The Indian variant of the Spark Go 2024 is also teased to get a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has not yet revealed the price of the phone in India but the listing says that it will be the country's first phone in India with a 90Hz dot-in display priced under Rs. 8,000.

Tecno's Spark Go 2024 in India will also be equipped with dual DTS speakers and an octa-core chipset. The phone is teased to come in a 6GB + 64GB storage variant. It will support a memory fusion technology that would allow users to increase RAM via virtual memory expansion.

As per the teaser, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will be equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The Indian variant of the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with a USB Type-C charging port. The phone is also said to run on HiOS 13.0 based on Android 13 Go Edition.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 Indian variant is confirmed to get a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed camera, while an 8-megapixel sensor will be used for the front camera.

Notably, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in Malaysia at RM 399 (roughly Rs. 7,200). It is offered in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Magic Skin, and Mystery White colour options.

Tecno Spark Go 2024

Tecno Spark Go 2024

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android T-Go
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
