Tecno Spark Go 2024 was recently launched in select markets. The phone succeeds the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which was introduced earlier this year in January with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Meanwhile, the 2024 model is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset, however, it continues to share the battery and charging specifications. The India launch of the Spark Go 2024 has now been teased via an online listing.

An Amazon microsite for the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 has now gone live. The listing does not detail the launch date of the smartphone but it teases some key specifications. It is seen with the tagline “Bharat Ka Apna Spark” which translates to “India's Own Spark.” The teaser confirms that the phone will launch in the country in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options.

The Indian variant of the Spark Go 2024 is also teased to get a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has not yet revealed the price of the phone in India but the listing says that it will be the country's first phone in India with a 90Hz dot-in display priced under Rs. 8,000.

Tecno's Spark Go 2024 in India will also be equipped with dual DTS speakers and an octa-core chipset. The phone is teased to come in a 6GB + 64GB storage variant. It will support a memory fusion technology that would allow users to increase RAM via virtual memory expansion.

As per the teaser, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will be equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset. The Indian variant of the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with a USB Type-C charging port. The phone is also said to run on HiOS 13.0 based on Android 13 Go Edition.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 Indian variant is confirmed to get a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed camera, while an 8-megapixel sensor will be used for the front camera.

Notably, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in Malaysia at RM 399 (roughly Rs. 7,200). It is offered in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Magic Skin, and Mystery White colour options.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.