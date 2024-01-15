Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Budget Smartphone Deals You Should Check Out

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 18, 2024.

Updated: 15 January 2024 19:05 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Budget Smartphone Deals You Should Check Out

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 13C (pictured) was launched in India in December 2023

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13
  • Shoppers can avail of additional bank offers over sale prices
  • Customers may also be eligible for no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13. An extensive range of products, including furniture, fashion items, home appliances and electronics, are being offered at significantly discounted rates. Over and above the sale prices, SBI cardholders are entitled to an instant 10 percent discount on EMI or credit transactions at the time of purchase. Customers opting to use Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards can enjoy welcome points and receive up to 5 percent cashback. They can also choose to pay through the no-cost EMI options if eligible. It's important to note that these offers are subject to some terms and conditions. Lastly, shoppers also have the option to exchange an older product with a newer one, where the exchange value is adjusted with the existing discount price and brought down lower.

Home appliances like smart TVs, washing machines, and personal electronic gadgets like laptops and tablets are some of the top products listed with lower prices during the sale. Among the most popular items being sold are smartphones. Multiple models from leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, etc., are listed with lucrative deals on the e-commerce site. Previously, we have told you about some of the best offers available on smartphones below Rs. 30,00 and below Rs. 20,000. Now, we bring some of the top deals you can get on the site on budget smartphones before the sale closes on January 18.

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Opoo A18 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,999
Realme Narzo N55 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,999
Redmi 13C Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999
Redmi 12C Rs. 13,999 Rs. 6,999
Tecno Spark Go 2024 Rs. 7,499 Rs. 6,029
Poco C55 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 6,499
Itel A60s Rs. 8,499 Rs. 5,999

Oppo A18

Oppo A18

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi

