Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13. An extensive range of products, including furniture, fashion items, home appliances and electronics, are being offered at significantly discounted rates. Over and above the sale prices, SBI cardholders are entitled to an instant 10 percent discount on EMI or credit transactions at the time of purchase. Customers opting to use Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards can enjoy welcome points and receive up to 5 percent cashback. They can also choose to pay through the no-cost EMI options if eligible. It's important to note that these offers are subject to some terms and conditions. Lastly, shoppers also have the option to exchange an older product with a newer one, where the exchange value is adjusted with the existing discount price and brought down lower.

Home appliances like smart TVs, washing machines, and personal electronic gadgets like laptops and tablets are some of the top products listed with lower prices during the sale. Among the most popular items being sold are smartphones. Multiple models from leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, etc., are listed with lucrative deals on the e-commerce site. Previously, we have told you about some of the best offers available on smartphones below Rs. 30,00 and below Rs. 20,000. Now, we bring some of the top deals you can get on the site on budget smartphones before the sale closes on January 18.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.