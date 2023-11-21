Technology News
iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus feature 60Hz refresh rate displays.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 09:42 IST
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with Apple A17 Pro Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 16 lineup in September next year
  • Display details of the iPhone 16 series have leaked online
  • iPhone 15 series went on sale in India in September
iPhone 15 series has barely been on the market for two months now but multiple rumours about next year's iPhone 16 series have already started surfacing online. Now, a rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro models will bring larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature a 6.27-inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could pack a 6.86-inch display. Meanwhile, Apple is said to stick to a 60Hz display on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models similar to their iPhone 15 counterparts. The Pro variants could get 120Hz screen. 

A new post by the South Korean blog Naver claims that Apple could pack a 6.27-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.86-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models could use 120Hz displays based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, in contrast, are said to maintain 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch displays with 60Hz refresh rate respectively, the same size and refresh rate as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro sport 6.1-inch OLED displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with larger 6.7-inch OLED displays. Both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models support ProMotion with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The vanilla and Plus models in the iPhone 16 family could still feature 60Hz LTPO displays. Additionally, all models in the lineup are expected to feature a Dynamic Island.

The new leak lines up with what DSCC analyst Ross Young previously claimed in May. According to Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively. He believes that regular models will maintain 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays. Known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) also corroborated this possibility.

iPhone 15 series went on sale in India in September. The price of the iPhone 15 in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage model, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB of storage variant.

The regular iPhone 15 models are powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with the company's next-generation A17 Pro SoC.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
