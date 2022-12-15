Technology News
Vivo S16 Series to Launch on December 22; Curved Display for Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro Expected

All three phones in the Vivo S16 series feature a triple rear camera system and will be available in multiple colour variants.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 December 2022 19:36 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S16 series includes the S16, the S16 Pro, and the S16e

Highlights
  • Vivo S16 could launch in India as the rebranded Vivo V27
  • All three Vivo S16 series variants feature a ring light on the back
  • Vivo S16e is shown to come with a flat display

The Vivo S16 series will launch on December 22 in China, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed on Thursday. A day after reported specifications of the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16e surfaced online, Vivo has officially raised the curtains on all three smartphones in the Vivo S16 series, which will also include the Vivo S16 Pro. In addition to the launch date, Vivo has also showcased the design of the phones on its website. The website mentions that the new products will launch 7 PM local time (4.30 PM IST) on December 22. However, there are no details on the pricing for the upcoming smartphones.

The Vivo website hints at three different colour variants for the Vivo S16 and the Vivo S16e, while the Vivo S16 Pro is displayed to come in two different colour variants. The images also suggest that the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro will feature a curved display, while the Vivo S16e will sport a flat display.

All three phones also seem to sport a ring light next to the camera module which could double as an LED flash. The handsets have rectangular camera module, with a triple camera setup on the back. It also features hole-punch cutout front camera in the top-centre of the screen. All the three Vivo S16 series variants are also expected to be running Android 13-based Origin OS 3.0 out-of-the-box.

The details around the specifications for the Vivo S16 Pro are unclear, but tipster Ishan Agarwal has provided detailed specifications for the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16e. The two phones are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and the Exynos 1080 SoC, respectively. Both handsets will also feature up to 12GB of RAM and come with a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging support.

The Vivo S16 has been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display panel, with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The Vivo S16e, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that supports 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The lower-end variant is tipped to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. While the launch for the Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro, and Vivo S16e have been confirmed for China, there is no conformation on its India release. Notably, the Vivo S15 never made it to the India markets. However, a 91Mobiles report mentioned that the Vivo S16 series could launch in India as the rebranded Vivo V27 series.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16e
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
