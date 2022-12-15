Moto X40 was launched in China on Thursday as the latest X-series flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. This smartphone gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel selfie camera. It has received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Motorola also unveiled its Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 at the launch event on Thursday.

Moto X40 price, availability

The newly launched Moto X40 is available to pre-book on the Lenovo China store. Its base 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,399, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699. The 12GB + 256GB storage configuration can be purchased for CNY 3,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs CNY 4,299.

This Motorola smartphone comes in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue (translated) colours. It will go on sale in China starting from December 22.

Moto X40 specifications, features

The new Moto X40 boots the newly announced Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out-of-the-box. The Moto X40 gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Moto X40 is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 support. It features the company's MAXE technology that is claimed to reduce energy consumption. There is also an 11-layer cooling system for improved heat dissipation, according to Motorola. For optics, the Moto X40 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor on the back. In addition, the handset features a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It packs a 4,600mAh battery that comes with support for 125W wired fast charging support. Motorola claims that this smartphone can get 50 percent of battery backup with a 7-minute charge. Furthermore, the Moto X40 supports 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse charging.

