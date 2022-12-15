Technology News
Moto X40 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto X40 pricing starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto X40 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Moto X40 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 125W fast charging support
  • The Moto X40 features an 11-layer cooling system

Moto X40 was launched in China on Thursday as the latest X-series flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. This smartphone gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel selfie camera. It has received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Motorola also unveiled its Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 at the launch event on Thursday.

Moto X40 price, availability

The newly launched Moto X40 is available to pre-book on the Lenovo China store. Its base 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,399, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699. The 12GB + 256GB storage configuration can be purchased for CNY 3,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs CNY 4,299.

This Motorola smartphone comes in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue (translated) colours. It will go on sale in China starting from December 22.

Moto X40 specifications, features

The new Moto X40 boots the newly announced Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out-of-the-box. The Moto X40 gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Moto X40 is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 support. It features the company's MAXE technology that is claimed to reduce energy consumption. There is also an 11-layer cooling system for improved heat dissipation, according to Motorola. For optics, the Moto X40 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor on the back. In addition, the handset features a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It packs a 4,600mAh battery that comes with support for 125W wired fast charging support. Motorola claims that this smartphone can get 50 percent of battery backup with a 7-minute charge. Furthermore, the Moto X40 supports 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto X40

Moto X40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto X40, Moto X40 price, Moto X40 specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Avatar: The Way of Water Review: James Cameron Gives Us the Biggest ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
