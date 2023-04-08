Technology News
  Vivo T2 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch, Could Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC

Vivo T2 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch, Could Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC

Vivo T2 5G could pack 6GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 April 2023 16:48 IST
Vivo T2 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch, Could Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Vivo T2 5G is expected to run Android 13 OS

Highlights
  • Vivo T2 5G is expected to launch in India on April 11
  • It could be unveiled alongside Vivo T2X 5G
  • It is teased to pack dual rear cameras

Vivo T2 5G is all set to launch in India on April 11 and the brand is actively teasing the design of the smartphone via Flipkart. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, a Vivo handset, thought to be the Vivo T2 5G, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing suggests a Snapdragon 695 SoC and 6GB RAM on the upcoming device. The Vivo T2 5G is expected to run Android 13. It is confirmed to carry 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a full HD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

A Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2240. The listing dated April 6 is thought to be of Vivo T2 5G. It has scored 678 points in single-core testing and 1,933 points in multi-core testing. The listing suggests 5.33GB of RAM, which could translate to 6GB on paper. It is shown to run Android 13 operating system as well.

As per the listing, an octa-core chipset codenamed “Holi” will power the phone. It shows two CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.21GHz and six cores capped at 1.80 GHz. These CPU speeds suggest the presence of a Snapdragon 695 SoC on the Vivo T2 5G.

Vivo T2 5G is scheduled to launch in India on April 11. The launch event will begin at 12pm IST. The Vivo T2x 5G will also debut alongside. It will go on sale through Flipkart, the official Vivo website and select retail stores across the country.

Both the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2X 5G are teased to feature full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. They are confirmed to come with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. They are expected to be priced at under Rs. 20,000.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Support Launched in India
Baidu Sues Apple, Other App Developers Over Fake Copies of Ernie Bot App

