Technology News

Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Support Launched in India

Fastrack Limitless FS1 is priced at Rs. 1,995 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 April 2023 14:35 IST
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Support Launched in India

Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Highlights
  • Fastrack Limitless FS1 is available in three shades
  • It is powered by an ATS chipset
  • Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a rectangular dial

Fastrack Limitless FS1 has been unveiled in India on Friday. The newest affordable smartwatch from the popular domestic wearables brand comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a 1.95-inch display and is powered by an advanced ATS chipset. The smartwatch supports over 150 watch faces to choose from and comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days.

Fastrack Limitless FS1 price in India, availability

Price of the Fastrack Limitless FS1 in India has been set at Rs. 1,995. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options and will go on sale via Amazon starting April 11.

Fastrack Limitless FS1 specifications

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a rectangular dial and comes with a large 1.95-inch display. Dubbed as horizon curve display, the screen offers 240×296 resolution and 500nits of brightness. The wearable features a side-mounted button for navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their watch.

Fastrack's advanced ATS chipset powers the Limitless FS1 smartwatch. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support heart rate monitoring. It is also touted to track stress, period and sleep. It supports over 100 sports modes including walking and running sprinting. It also supports Amazon Alexa, offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users.

The smartwatch offers more than 150 watch faces and users can customise them via the Fastrack Reflex World app on paired Android or iOS smartphones. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and packs inbuilt speakers and microphones.

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery and the battery is rated to deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fastrack Limitless FS1, Fastrack Limitless FS1 Price in India, Fastrack Limitless FS1 Specifications, Fastrack
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Large Camera Bump, Thinner Bezels and More
Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Design, New Colour Option
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  5. Moto G73 5G Review: Smooth and Secure
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
  9. 8 Biggest New Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in April
  10. Realme Narzo N55 Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Support Launched in India
  2. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Large Camera Bump, Thinner Bezels and More
  3. Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report
  4. SpaceX's Launch for Private Mission to ISS to Be Joined by Saudi Astronauts
  5. Smartphone Usage Over 3 Hours a Day in Teens May Cause Back Pain, Other Health Issues
  6. Used EV Sales Rise in the US Amid Fall in Prices: Report
  7. NASA's Hubble Telescope Spots Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Leaving Behind Trail of Newborn Stars
  8. Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions
  9. Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details
  10. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.