Fastrack Limitless FS1 has been unveiled in India on Friday. The newest affordable smartwatch from the popular domestic wearables brand comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a 1.95-inch display and is powered by an advanced ATS chipset. The smartwatch supports over 150 watch faces to choose from and comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days.

Fastrack Limitless FS1 price in India, availability

Price of the Fastrack Limitless FS1 in India has been set at Rs. 1,995. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options and will go on sale via Amazon starting April 11.

Fastrack Limitless FS1 specifications

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a rectangular dial and comes with a large 1.95-inch display. Dubbed as horizon curve display, the screen offers 240×296 resolution and 500nits of brightness. The wearable features a side-mounted button for navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their watch.

Fastrack's advanced ATS chipset powers the Limitless FS1 smartwatch. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support heart rate monitoring. It is also touted to track stress, period and sleep. It supports over 100 sports modes including walking and running sprinting. It also supports Amazon Alexa, offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users.

The smartwatch offers more than 150 watch faces and users can customise them via the Fastrack Reflex World app on paired Android or iOS smartphones. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and packs inbuilt speakers and microphones.

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery and the battery is rated to deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.