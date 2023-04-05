Vivo T2 5G series is set to launch in India on April 11, as the company expands its T-series of smartphones in the country. The series will include the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G models. This series is expected to succeed the Vivo T1 lineup, which was released in the country last year. Key details of the smartphones are available on the Flipkart microsite, with more specifications promised to be revealed over the next few days leading up to the launch. Vivo has offered a sneak peek into the design of the upcoming devices and they are teased to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC.

Vivo confirmed that the Vivo T2 5G series, with Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones, will launch on April 11 at 12 PM IST. The phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the official Vivo website and select retail stores across the country. The models appear in Blue and Gold colour options in the official teasers of the series.

The upcoming smartphones are confirmed to sport Full HD+ AMOLED displays with 1300 nits of local peak brightness, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a contrast ratio of 6000000:1. The company confirmed that it will reveal the camera details of the device on April 7 and the processor details on April 9, although they have teased that the devices will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs. Vivo will also reveal exclusive launch offers alongside the unveiling on April 11.

Previously reported to be the lowest-priced Vivo smartphone in India at under Rs. 20,000, the base Vivo T2 5G model is expected to sport a 64-megapixel rear primary lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The phone is expected to launch in two storage variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the Vivo T2x 5G model is expected to be available in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, the Vivo T1 5G smartphone was launched in India in February 2022. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo T1 5G is priced at Rs.15,990.

