Switching to a brand-new smartphone is exciting and tedious at the same time as users have to transfer all the digital data and content from the old device to the new one. AirDrop lets to share photos, documents, and videos, among other things quickly between Apple devices, but it is less convenient with Android handsets. Today, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have joined hands to build a new solution to enable seamless data transfers between their handsets. Besides sharing photos and contacts, the new pact allows users to transfer third-party app data between Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo smartphones. Back in 2020, BBK Electronics-owned brands and Samsung worked together for the development of a new P2P file transfer protocol.

Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo took to Weibo to announce their new partnership that is aimed at offering an improved replacement experience for users. With this, users will be able to transfer third-party app data between smartphones from the aforementioned brands. This would keep the old chat records when switching phones. The BBK-owned brands already support the migration of system data like contacts and photos between their smartphones.

Users can migrate data from Oppo and Vivo smartphones to a Xiaomi handset by opening the Mi Switch, according to Xiaomi. After selecting the old mobile type as Android, users can scan the code with the corresponding device to install Mi Replacement on the new handset to complete data transfer.

Third-party application data migration can be performed on Xiaomi handsets running on MIUI 4.0.0 and above, Oppo smartphones with ColorOS 13.3.7 and higher, and Vivo phones with OriginOS 6.2.5.1 and above. The improved data migration feature is currently available only in China.

Back in 2020, the three brands alongside Realme, OnePlus, Black Shark, Meizu, and Samsung allied to facilitate wireless file transfer systems between their handsets. The alliance known as “Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance” worked quite similarly to Apple's AirDrop feature and allowed users to transfer files, pictures, and videos without using any third-party apps such as ShareIt and Xender.

