Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Vivo V29 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 19:05 IST
Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Feedit

Vivo launched the Vivo V29 Lite 5G in Czech Republic last month

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 5G could run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13
  • It is said to come equipped with a 4,600mAh battery
  • Vivo V29 5G is said to feature 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display

Vivo V29 5G is in the rumour mill for quite some time now and the handset is expected to go official alongside the Vivo V29 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the price and specifications of the unannounced Vivo V-series smartphone have been leaked online. The Vivo V29 5G is tipped to run on Snapdragon 778G SoC, alongside 8GB RAM. It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it might flaunt a 50-megapixel front camera. The Vivo V29 5G could come equipped with a 4,600mAh battery.

Vivo V29 5G (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has shared the price and specifications of the Vivo V29 5G. As per the report, the handset will cost CZK 11, 990 or EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is said to be offered in black and blue colour options.

Vivo V29 5G specifications (expected)

According to the report, the dual SIM Vivo V29 5G will run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED (1,260x2,800 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo V29 5G might get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there could be a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V29 5G are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It might come with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is tipped to have an IP68-rated build for water resistance as well. Vivo is tipped to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor in the handset. It is said to come equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 5G Price, Vivo V29 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  2. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased: See Here
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: What to Expect
  5. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Get a New Stronger Frame: Check Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  10. Elon Musk Draws Heat From San Francisco Over Giant X Office Logo: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Listed on Geekbench With 6GB RAM, Android 13: All Details
  2. Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million
  3. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Will Offer Dual Rear Cameras
  6. JioBook (2023) Laptop With 4G, Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Don't Offer Dust Resistance, but Future Foldables Might: Report
  8. Google Ads Introduces Auto-Generated Advertisement Tool Using Generative AI
  9. Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24+ US Model With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Spotted on Geekbench, Performance Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.