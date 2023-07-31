Vivo V29 5G is in the rumour mill for quite some time now and the handset is expected to go official alongside the Vivo V29 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the price and specifications of the unannounced Vivo V-series smartphone have been leaked online. The Vivo V29 5G is tipped to run on Snapdragon 778G SoC, alongside 8GB RAM. It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it might flaunt a 50-megapixel front camera. The Vivo V29 5G could come equipped with a 4,600mAh battery.

Vivo V29 5G (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals, has shared the price and specifications of the Vivo V29 5G. As per the report, the handset will cost CZK 11, 990 or EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is said to be offered in black and blue colour options.

Vivo V29 5G specifications (expected)

According to the report, the dual SIM Vivo V29 5G will run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED (1,260x2,800 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo V29 5G might get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there could be a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V29 5G are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It might come with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is tipped to have an IP68-rated build for water resistance as well. Vivo is tipped to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor in the handset. It is said to come equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

