Vivo V29 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The handset was globally released in August and is now said to be coming to the Indian market alongside the Vivo V29 Pro. Specifications of the handsets had been tipped previously. The phones have now been officially teased and many key details of the base and the pro models have been revealed. The company may also have teased the likely launch date.

Vivo has teased the V29 models on its official website. The phone is seen in three colour options - Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black. The red colour variant is said to get a colour-changing back panel. Although the company did not exclusively mention the launch date, in the 'Know More' section of the landing page a note reads 'Stay Tuned, Until we meet on October 4.'

The handsets are confirmed to sport ultra-slim 3D curved AMOLED displays. With a thickness of 7.46mm, the base and the pro models are said to weigh 186 and 188 grams, respectively. The phones will also be equipped with a Smart Aura light.

Like the global variant, the Vivo V29 model is expected to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 × 1260 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It will ship with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

In the camera department, the handset will sport a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera at the back, and a 50-megapixel camera in the front. It will come with an IP68 rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will pack a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.