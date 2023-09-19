Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch

Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch

Vivo V29 5G global variant sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 11:41 IST
Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29 5G launched globally in black, blue, purple, and red colour variants

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 series is expected to launch in India by September-end
  • The base model is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are expected to launch in three colour options

Vivo is rumoured to launch its V29 5G series in India soon. The lineup is likely to include the base Vivo V29, which was released globally in August, and the Vivo V29 Pro, that is said to be exclusively offered in India. The upcoming smartphones are expected to launch with India-specific features including India-inspired colour options. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a new report suggests the camera details and the price range of the handsets.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro, which are expected to launch in India by the end of September, are likely to be priced at under Rs. 40,000 in the country. Previously the base model was tipped to launch in a Majestic Red colour option. The Vivo V29 Pro is expected to launch in two India-inspired colour options variants.

The report also adds that the Vivo V29 Pro will sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 primary sensor with a 50mm focal length and a Smart Aura Light feature, which is said to offer adjustable lighting ranging from a warm 1800K to a cooler 4500K.

Meanwhile, the global variant of the Vivo V29 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is available in three storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The Vivo V29 is available globally with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V29 5G

Vivo V29 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G, Vivo V29 5G India launch, Vivo V29 Pro 5G India launch, Vivo V29 5G price in India, Vivo V29 Pro 5G price in India, Vivo V29 5G specifications, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo V29 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony WF-1000XM5 India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased

Related Stories

Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  2. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  3. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  4. Why Elon Musk Says He Will Charge Everyone a 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use X
  5. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  8. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
  10. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  3. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  4. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
  5. Sony WF-1000XM5 India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
  7. iOS 17 Update Rolling Out Alongside iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17: Check Features
  8. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  10. Oppo Watch 4 With Round Dial Reportedly in Works, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.