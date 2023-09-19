Vivo is rumoured to launch its V29 5G series in India soon. The lineup is likely to include the base Vivo V29, which was released globally in August, and the Vivo V29 Pro, that is said to be exclusively offered in India. The upcoming smartphones are expected to launch with India-specific features including India-inspired colour options. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a new report suggests the camera details and the price range of the handsets.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro, which are expected to launch in India by the end of September, are likely to be priced at under Rs. 40,000 in the country. Previously the base model was tipped to launch in a Majestic Red colour option. The Vivo V29 Pro is expected to launch in two India-inspired colour options variants.

The report also adds that the Vivo V29 Pro will sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 primary sensor with a 50mm focal length and a Smart Aura Light feature, which is said to offer adjustable lighting ranging from a warm 1800K to a cooler 4500K.

Meanwhile, the global variant of the Vivo V29 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is available in three storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The Vivo V29 is available globally with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

