Vivo Y36 has been launched in India on Thursday, June 20. The new Vivo Y series handset comes in two colour options with a 2.5D curved glass body. The mid-range offering runs on Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With the extended RAM feature, the Vivo Y36 can separate some portion of the storage and consider it as RAM for improved performance. The Vivo Y36 has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset was initially launched in Indonesia last month.

Vivo Y36 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y36 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold colours. The phone is available for purchase via Vivo India's E-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback for purchases made using HDFC bank debit cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include an extra Rs. 500 off on purchases with SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Vivo Y36 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y36 runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 8GB of extended RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y36 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup supports different photography modes including Super Night mode, Multi Style Portrait, and Bokeh Flare Portrait along with others.

It comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y36 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well on the Vivo Y36.

The Vivo Y36 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. This in-house fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 30 percent in just 15 minutes. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.06x76.17x8.17mm and weighs 202 grams.

