Vivo V29 Lite 5G has been launched in the Czech Republic. The new Vivo V series smartphone has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it runs on Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with an extended RAM 3.0 feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. The Vivo V29 Lite 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It has a curved edge display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V29 Lite 5G price

Vivo's official website in the Czech Republic doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Vivo V29 Lite 5G. However, as per a press release, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G will be priced at CZK 8,499 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is confirmed to go on sale from June 15. It is offered in Dark Black and Summer Gold shades and comes with a two-year warranty as well.

However, details about Vivo V29 Lite 5G's launch in India and other global markets are unknown at this moment.

Vivo V29 Lite 5G specifications

The Vivo V29 Lite 5G runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The handset is confirmed to receive three years of software updates, and two major updates to the Android operating system. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) eye protection. The curved display is also rated to deliver up to 1,300 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. With the Extended RAM 3.0 feature, the device allows users to borrow up to 8GB of memory from available storage.

For optics, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and videos, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

There is up to 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Vivo V29 Lite 5G. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset is given an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

As for battery, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh cell with support for 44W fast charging.

