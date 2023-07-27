Vivo V29 5G, which is expected to debut alongside the Vivo V29 Pro, has reportedly been spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing reveals the rear as well as the front design of the phone alongside a few other key details of the handset. Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for its upcoming smartphones. Recently, a video teasing the purported smartphone was shared by Vivo Turkiye, but detailed specifications of the handset have not been revealed by the company.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the purported Vivo V29 5G has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing with the model number V2250. The listing not only reveals the design of the smartphone but also lists a few key specifications. The handset has been shown in a light blue colour option and it has a display with curved edges. It could sport a rectangular camera module that houses two circular camera cutouts and an LED flash on the back. On the front, the handset will have a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing a selfie camera.

In addition to these, the specifications and features of the Vivo V29 5G have also been leaked via the listing. The phone is shown to pack 8GB of RAM and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing revealed it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The Vivo V29 was previously spotted on the US FCC website with the model number V2250. The listing tipped a 4,505mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The handset was also listed to support 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity options.

Other leaked details of Vivo V29 include a 6.7-inch OLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 64-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is worth noting that all of these details are yet to be confirmed by the company, ahead of the smartphone's debut.

