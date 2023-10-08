Technology News

Funtouch OS 14 introduces a Smooth Envision feature.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2023 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 (pictured) is offered in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue colour options

  • Vivo X90 series models will be one of the first to get this update
  • The lineup was released in India earlier this year in April
  • Iqoo’s flagship Iqoo 11 model will also receive this update
Vivo has launched its new software update, the Funtouch OS 14, which is based on the recently launched Android 14. The company has also confirmed a list of smartphones that are scheduled to receive the update over the coming few months - including both Vivo and Iqoo handsets. The update introduces a significant number of upgrades and new features over the preceding software. Starting in October, the rolling out of the Funtouch OS 14 Beta version is spread over the next few months leading up to April 2024.

Smooth Envision is a new feature introduced with Funtouch OS 14 that claims to enhance the overall performance of the system including increasing speed and optimising RAM usage. For devices with 8GB or more RAM, this ability allows users to free up to 600MB of space, facilitating multitasking. Meanwhile, the App Retainer is said to make sure that whitelisted apps are constantly available for use.

The Motion Blur feature of the new OS update claims to offer more fluid visual transitions while launching and shutting apps, even on models with a 60Hz refresh rate. This update also allows up to 12 small windows to remain active in the background. The Funtouch OS 14 also supports side-swipe suspension and introduces a new non-interactive mini small window mode for when users need to monitor a certain app while playing it over others.

The update also introduces a list of new styles, fonts and themes for the lock screen and always-on display. This also comes with video editing tools which help users to create content without the help of a third-party application. It has also updated the gallery browsing experience by allowing users more tools like choosing the video playback speed or loop videos.

The FuntouchOS 14 has also brought along the Smart Mirroring feature, allowing users to share their screen without revealing personal data in the notification bar. Users can also choose to protect some of their photos and videos with an added password verification in this new update.

List of Vivo phones set to get Funtouch OS 14 Update in India

Vivo has confirmed in a post on X the list of smartphones that will receive the Funtouch OS 14 Beta version in India and has also listed the rollout timeline. In the ongoing month of October, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are set to get the Funtouch OS 14 Beta version. Other models to get the update over the next few months include:

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80

Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70

Vivo V29e

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo Y100

Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2x 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y100A

Vivo Y56 5G

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

V23e 5G

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y36

Vivo Y35

List of iQoo phones set to get Funtouch OS 14 Update in India

In a post on X, Vivo sub-brand Iqoo confirmed the models that are set to receive the Funtouch OS 14 Beta version and also confirmed their rollout timeline. The flagship Iqoo 11 model will be one of the first models to get this update in October. Other Iqoo models to receive the Android14-based beta update will include the following:

Iqoo 9 Pro

Iqoo 9T

Iqoo 9

Iqoo 9 SE

Iqoo Neo 7 Pro

Iqoo Neo 7

Iqoo 7 Legend

Iqoo Z7 Pro

Iqoo Z7

Iqoo Z7s

Iqoo 7

Iqoo Neo 6

Iqoo Z6 Pro

Iqoo Z6 4G

Iqoo Z6 5G

Iqoo Z6 Lite

