The Vivo V29 series is set to launch in India next week. The base Vivo V29 5G model was released globally earlier this year. It will be unveiled in India and expected to share similar specifications as its global variant, alongside an additional pro model. The V29 Pro 5G model is said to launch as an India-exclusive product on October 4. The phones have also been tipped to launch with India-specific features. The company previously teased the design and key details of the handset.

Vivo confirmed that the Vivo V29 series will launch in India on October 4. The lineup is expected to come with a base Vivo V29 and V29 Pro models. The company confirms that the all-new V29 series phones will be available for sale via online and offline channels. Notably, Google is also set to launch its Pixel 8 series along with other products at the Made by Google event on the same day.

The base Vivo V29 model is anticipated to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, just like the global variety. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with an Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage are expected to power the phone. It is expected to run Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the phone is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel camera alongside a Smart Aura light at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls.

The base handset will have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. A 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities will be included with the phone.

The Vivo V29 models are teased in three colour options - Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black, with the red variant featuring a colour-changing back panel. The base and pro models are expected to weigh 186 and 188 grams, respectively. They have been teased to come with a thickness of 7.46mm.

