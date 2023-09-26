Technology News

Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4: What We Know So Far

Vivo V29 Pro 5G will launch as an India-exclusive product.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 26 September 2023 14:39 IST
Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4: What We Know So Far

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29 seen in a Himalayan Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 India variant will come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display
  • The India variant of V29 5G is likely to be similar to the global variant
  • Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are expected to launch in three colour options
Advertisement

The Vivo V29 series is set to launch in India next week. The base Vivo V29 5G model was released globally earlier this year. It will be unveiled in India and expected to share similar specifications as its global variant, alongside an additional pro model. The V29 Pro 5G model is said to launch as an India-exclusive product on October 4. The phones have also been tipped to launch with India-specific features. The company previously teased the design and key details of the handset.

Vivo confirmed that the Vivo V29 series will launch in India on October 4. The lineup is expected to come with a base Vivo V29 and V29 Pro models. The company confirms that the all-new V29 series phones will be available for sale via online and offline channels. Notably, Google is also set to launch its Pixel 8 series along with other products at the Made by Google event on the same day.

The base Vivo V29 model is anticipated to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, just like the global variety. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with an Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage are expected to power the phone. It is expected to run Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the phone is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel camera alongside a Smart Aura light at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls.

The base handset will have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. A 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities will be included with the phone.

The Vivo V29 models are teased in three colour options - Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black, with the red variant featuring a colour-changing back panel. The base and pro models are expected to weigh 186 and 188 grams, respectively. They have been teased to come with a thickness of 7.46mm.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G, Vivo V29 series, Vivo, Vivo V29 5G India launch, Vivo V20 Pro 5G India launch, Vivo V29 5G Specifications, Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8 Pro Pre-Order Customers in US Tipped to Get Free Pixel Watch 2
Rick and Morty Season 7 Trailer Is Out With Replacements for Justin Roiland’s Voices

Related Stories

Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4: What We Know So Far
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  3. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Could Launch in India at This Price
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Pre-Booking Freebies Might Include Pixel Watch 2
  9. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  10. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model
  3. Itel S23+ With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi, Mi Phones, and More Products
  5. Resident Evil 4 Remake App Store Listing Goes Live, Priced at Premium Cost of Rs. 3,599
  6. Vivo S Flip, Vivo V Flip Could Be in the Works; EUIPO Trademark Filings Suggest
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Score Hints at Big Improvement in Graphics Performance
  8. Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped; Said to Feature Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  9. OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus Phones Announced: List of Supported Handsets and New Features
  10. Mudrex Crypto Investment Firm Now Licenced in Lithuania, Italy Alongside in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.