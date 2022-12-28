Vivo launched its foldable smartphones, the Vivo X Fold and the Vivo X Fold+, earlier this year. A new leak has now revealed some of the expected specifications for Vivo's next foldable. The upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The leak, which comes from a reliable tipster, also mentions that handset will feature a foldable screen with 2K resolution, and both the front and the inner display could include an under-display fingerprint scanner. The leak also gave an idea about the launch timeline for the phone, hinting at a release in the first half of 2023.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has posted some of the expected specifications for the Vivo X Fold 2 on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to the tipster, the foldable handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will sport a foldable screen with 2K resolution. The handset is expected to include dual ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanners.

Additionally, the tipster posted that the upcoming Vivo foldable could feature a Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support. Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the upcoming device could be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold.

In a separate post on Monday, the tipster also mentioned that the Vivo X Fold 2 could launch alongside the X Flip in the first half of 2023. The Vivo X Fold launched in China in April, alongside the Vivo X Note.

The Vivo X Fold is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 folding display with 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The handset also sports a 6.53-inch Samsung E5 outer display.

Vivo X Fold features a quad rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. The manufacturer also launched the Vivo X Fold+ in September, which got an upgrade in the processor department. This foldable runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

