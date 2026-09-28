Vivo X Fold 6 was recently launched in China as the company's latest generation foldable. A tipster claims that the handset is now expected to make its India debut. It is tipped to be launched next month as the successor to the Vivo X Fold 5, which was introduced in July 2025. The Vivo X Fold 6 could be offered with two RAM and storage configurations and a choice of two colour options.
Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date
According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in India on October 6 at 12pm. The tipster also claims that the global launch of the foldable will take place on October 1. If accurate, the India debut of the upcoming book-style handset could take place just five days after its global introduction, as well as around four months after its original launch in China.
The leak claims that the Indian version of the X Fold 6 will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. The phone is said to be offered in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colour options. For comparison, Vivo only launched a single variant of the X Fold 5. It was sold in a 16GB + 512GB option, in a single Titanium Grey finish.
The software could also differ between the Chinese and international versions. While the Chinese model launched with OriginOS 6 Fold, the global version is tipped to ship with the newer OriginOS 7.
Vivo introduced the X Fold 6 in China in June with a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh). The company has previously confirmed that the foldable will be launched in select global markets, although a launch date for India has yet to be announced.
Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Specifications
The Vivo X Fold 6 China variant sports an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen on the outside, offering the same features as the foldable screen. The handset ships with an IP58 + IP59 rating for dust and water resistance.
Powering the Vivo X Fold 6 is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. The handset also features an ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.
For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The phone also boasts two 20-megapixel selfie cameras on the inside and the cover display.
The Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It measures 157.16 x 145.66 x 4.40mm when unfolded and 157.16 x 74.26 x 9.40mm in the folded state. The handset weighs about 228g.
vivo X Fold 6 FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen)front selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor and comes with a Main screen 8.02 inches, secondary screen 6.51 inches AMOLED Display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold 6 is available in 3 colour options.
What is the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 has a triple rear camera setup comprising of 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen) front selfie camera
Does the Vivo X Fold 6 support fast charging?
Yes, the Vivo X Fold 6 supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless MagCharge, backed by a 7000mAh battery.