Vivo X Fold 6 was recently launched in China as the company's latest generation foldable. A tipster claims that the handset is now expected to make its India debut. It is tipped to be launched next month as the successor to the Vivo X Fold 5, which was introduced in July 2025. The Vivo X Fold 6 could be offered with two RAM and storage configurations and a choice of two colour options.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in India on October 6 at 12pm. The tipster also claims that the global launch of the foldable will take place on October 1. If accurate, the India debut of the upcoming book-style handset could take place just five days after its global introduction, as well as around four months after its original launch in China.

EXCLUSIVE: vivo X Fold6 is launching in India on 6th October at 12 PM.



X Fold6 will come in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colours with latest Origin OS 7.



vivo is bringing it outside mainland China after 4 months, the global launch is on… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 26, 2026

The leak claims that the Indian version of the X Fold 6 will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. The phone is said to be offered in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colour options. For comparison, Vivo only launched a single variant of the X Fold 5. It was sold in a 16GB + 512GB option, in a single Titanium Grey finish.

The software could also differ between the Chinese and international versions. While the Chinese model launched with OriginOS 6 Fold, the global version is tipped to ship with the newer OriginOS 7.

Vivo introduced the X Fold 6 in China in June with a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh). The company has previously confirmed that the foldable will be launched in select global markets, although a launch date for India has yet to be announced.

Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 China variant sports an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen on the outside, offering the same features as the foldable screen. The handset ships with an IP58 + IP59 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X Fold 6 is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. The handset also features an ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The phone also boasts two 20-megapixel selfie cameras on the inside and the cover display.

The Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It measures 157.16 x 145.66 x 4.40mm when unfolded and 157.16 x 74.26 x 9.40mm in the folded state. The handset weighs about 228g.