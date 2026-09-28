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Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Tipped; May Come in Two Colour Options, Storage Variants

The Indian debut of Vivo's upcoming book-style handset could take place just five days after its global introduction.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 September 2026 09:45 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Tipped; May Come in Two Colour Options, Storage Variants

Photo Credit: Vivo

The X Fold 6 China variant comes in three colourways, including Blue Hole (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to launch in India on October 6
  • The phone could be offered in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colourways
  • Its China variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super SoC
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Vivo X Fold 6 was recently launched in China as the company's latest generation foldable. A tipster claims that the handset is now expected to make its India debut. It is tipped to be launched next month as the successor to the Vivo X Fold 5, which was introduced in July 2025. The Vivo X Fold 6 could be offered with two RAM and storage configurations and a choice of two colour options.

Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in India on October 6 at 12pm. The tipster also claims that the global launch of the foldable will take place on October 1. If accurate, the India debut of the upcoming book-style handset could take place just five days after its global introduction, as well as around four months after its original launch in China.

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
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The leak claims that the Indian version of the X Fold 6 will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. The phone is said to be offered in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colour options. For comparison, Vivo only launched a single variant of the X Fold 5. It was sold in a 16GB + 512GB option, in a single Titanium Grey finish.

The software could also differ between the Chinese and international versions. While the Chinese model launched with OriginOS 6 Fold, the global version is tipped to ship with the newer OriginOS 7.

Vivo introduced the X Fold 6 in China in June with a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh). The company has previously confirmed that the foldable will be launched in select global markets, although a launch date for India has yet to be announced.

Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 China variant sports an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen on the outside, offering the same features as the foldable screen. The handset ships with an IP58 + IP59 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X Fold 6 is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. The handset also features an ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The phone also boasts two 20-megapixel selfie cameras on the inside and the cover display.

The Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It measures 157.16 x 145.66 x 4.40mm when unfolded and 157.16 x 74.26 x 9.40mm in the folded state. The handset weighs about 228g.

FAQvivo X Fold 6 FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen)front selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor and comes with a Main screen 8.02 inches, secondary screen 6.51 inches AMOLED Display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold 6 is available in 3 colour options.
What is the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 has a triple rear camera setup comprising of 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen) front selfie camera
Does the Vivo X Fold 6 support fast charging?
Yes, the Vivo X Fold 6 supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless MagCharge, backed by a 7000mAh battery.
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Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch, Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Vivo X Fold 6 specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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