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  • Vivo X Fold 6 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 8.02 Inch Samsung M14 Foldable Display: Price, Specifications

Vivo X Fold 6 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 8.02-Inch Samsung M14 Foldable Display: Price, Specifications

Vivo X Fold 6 will go on sale in China in Blue Hole, Polar Night, and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 17:59 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 8.02-Inch Samsung M14 Foldable Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 features a 20-megapixel camera on the cover screen

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 sports a 6.51-inch cover display
  • Vivo X Fold 6 features up to 16GB of RAM
  • Vivo X Fold 6 boasts a MediaTek chipset
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Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in China on Friday during the smartphone maker's June 2026 event. The new Vivo X series handset has arrived as the company's latest book-style foldable, sporting a circular rear camera module. The new foldable is equipped with an 8.02-inch Samsung M14 foldable AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.51-inch cover screen. The Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. The foldable is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging. It also features two 20-megapixel cameras, one on the inside and the other on the cover screen.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Availability

Vivo X Fold 6 price starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the base variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,25,000) and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,39,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,53,000). The company has introduced a Black Gold Edition at CNY 11,299 (roughly Rs. 1,57,000).

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
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The new foldable is set to go on sale in China on July 1 via the Vivo online store. The Vivo X Fold 6 is offered in Blue Hole, Polar Night, and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colourways.

x fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X Fold 6 is a dual SIM foldable that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. The handset sports an 8.02-inch (2,504 x 2,312 pixels) foldable AMOLED display with Samsung M14 luminescent material, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 424 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR content support. It also boasts a 6.51-inch (1,120 x 2,528 pixels) AMOLED display on the outside, offering the same features as the foldable screen. The company claims that the handset ships with IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X Fold 6 is a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, with four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The handset also features an ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) main shooter, offering optical image stabilisation. It also gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The phone also boasts two 20-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie cameras on the inside and the cover display. The handset is capable of recording up to 8K videos.

The Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. It measures 157.16x145.66x4.40mm when unfolded and 157.16x74.26x9.40mm in the folded state. The handset weighs about 228g.

Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Vivo X Fold 6 Launch, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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