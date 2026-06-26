Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in China on Friday during the smartphone maker's June 2026 event. The new Vivo X series handset has arrived as the company's latest book-style foldable, sporting a circular rear camera module. The new foldable is equipped with an 8.02-inch Samsung M14 foldable AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.51-inch cover screen. The Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. The foldable is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging. It also features two 20-megapixel cameras, one on the inside and the other on the cover screen.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Availability

Vivo X Fold 6 price starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the base variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,25,000) and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,39,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,53,000). The company has introduced a Black Gold Edition at CNY 11,299 (roughly Rs. 1,57,000).

The new foldable is set to go on sale in China on July 1 via the Vivo online store. The Vivo X Fold 6 is offered in Blue Hole, Polar Night, and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X Fold 6 is a dual SIM foldable that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. The handset sports an 8.02-inch (2,504 x 2,312 pixels) foldable AMOLED display with Samsung M14 luminescent material, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 424 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR content support. It also boasts a 6.51-inch (1,120 x 2,528 pixels) AMOLED display on the outside, offering the same features as the foldable screen. The company claims that the handset ships with IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X Fold 6 is a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, with four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The handset also features an ARM Mali G1-Ultra GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) main shooter, offering optical image stabilisation. It also gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The phone also boasts two 20-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie cameras on the inside and the cover display. The handset is capable of recording up to 8K videos.

The Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W {wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. It measures 157.16x145.66x4.40mm when unfolded and 157.16x74.26x9.40mm in the folded state. The handset weighs about 228g.