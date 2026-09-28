WhatsApp is said to be working on a refreshed design for its Android app. According to a feature tracker, the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing a redesigned bottom navigation bar with rounded corners and a floating layout. This design, if rolled out, would separate the navigation bar from the rest of the interface. It is said to be inspired by the new Liquid Glass design language of WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp for Android Redesign

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo reports that the platform could be preparing another visual change to the bottom navigation bar on its Android app. According to the report, the company is testing the redesigned interface with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.38.10 update, which is available through the Google Play Store.

Photo Credit: WaBetaInfo

The new bottom navigation bar is designed to appear separate from the main interface. Instead of blending into the bottom portion of the screen, it is believed to use a floating layout with rounded corners. The feature tracker claims this change is visible in both light and dark themes, although it is much more prominent when the light theme is enabled.

WhatsApp recently introduced a floating tab bar on its iOS app as part of its design changes associated with Apple's Liquid Glass interface. The Android version appears to borrow the floating design and rounded edges, but WhatsApp may not bring the same translucent treatment to Android.

This is said to be because both operating systems follow different design guidelines.

WABetaInfo reports that the redesign could reflect feedback from WhatsApp's Android user base. The feature tracker noted that users have previously called for a more modern appearance for the Android app, with some requesting a broader redesign of the interface.

The redesigned bottom navigation bar is said to be currently under development and has not yet been enabled for beta testers. It is expected to be initially tested with select beta users before being released more widely in a future update. Beta features usually follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away.