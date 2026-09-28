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WhatsApp Said to Be Testing iOS-Like Appearance for Android With Floating Navigation Bar

WhatsApp recently introduced a floating tab bar on its iOS app as part of its design changes associated with Apple's Liquid Glass interface.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 September 2026 08:59 IST
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing iOS-Like Appearance for Android With Floating Navigation Bar

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

The feature is still in beta and not available even to beta testers

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Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.38.10
  • Bottom navigation bar may use a floating layout with rounded corners
  • The redesign could reflect feedback from WhatsApp's Android user base
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WhatsApp is said to be working on a refreshed design for its Android app. According to a feature tracker, the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing a redesigned bottom navigation bar with rounded corners and a floating layout. This design, if rolled out, would separate the navigation bar from the rest of the interface. It is said to be inspired by the new Liquid Glass design language of WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp for Android Redesign

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo reports that the platform could be preparing another visual change to the bottom navigation bar on its Android app. According to the report, the company is testing the redesigned interface with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.38.10 update, which is available through the Google Play Store.

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Photo Credit: WaBetaInfo

The new bottom navigation bar is designed to appear separate from the main interface. Instead of blending into the bottom portion of the screen, it is believed to use a floating layout with rounded corners. The feature tracker claims this change is visible in both light and dark themes, although it is much more prominent when the light theme is enabled.

WhatsApp recently introduced a floating tab bar on its iOS app as part of its design changes associated with Apple's Liquid Glass interface. The Android version appears to borrow the floating design and rounded edges, but WhatsApp may not bring the same translucent treatment to Android.

This is said to be because both operating systems follow different design guidelines.

WABetaInfo reports that the redesign could reflect feedback from WhatsApp's Android user base. The feature tracker noted that users have previously called for a more modern appearance for the Android app, with some requesting a broader redesign of the interface.

The redesigned bottom navigation bar is said to be currently under development and has not yet been enabled for beta testers. It is expected to be initially tested with select beta users before being released more widely in a future update. Beta features usually follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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