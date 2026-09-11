Vivo launched its X Fold 6 in the Chinese market in June this year with a 7,000mAh battery and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. Now, the brand seems to be gearing up to expand its foldable offering to international markets. While Vivo has yet to confirm its arrival, the foldable has now surfaced on Geekbench, showing its specifications. The Vivo X Fold 6 has Zeiss-branded rear cameras and an 8.02-inch foldable screen.

Vivo X Fold 6 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details

A Vivo smartphone with model number Vivo V2559, which is believed to be linked to the global version of the Vivo X Fold 6, has been spotted on Geekbench, indicating that its international launch is approaching. The listing shows a single-core score of 1,710 and a multi-core score of 5,977.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

As per the Geekbench entry, the Vivo X Fold 6 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset (MediaTek MT6993). The chipset has a base frequency of 2.70GHz and a peak frequency of 4.21GHz. The processor is paired with 12GB of RAM. It also shows Android 17 as the operating system.

Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to be one of the first Vivo smartphones to ship with Android 17. The Chinese variant, for comparison, was launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold.

The global version of the Vivo X Fold 6 has previously appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI and Thailand's NBTC websites with model number V2559, suggesting that Vivo could soon bring it to markets outside China. Early leaks claimed that it will go official in India in October and will cost more than Rs. 1,05,000.

Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to compete with Apple's iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in global markets. It was released in China for CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Chinese variant of the Vivo X Fold 6 has an 8.02-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch cover screen. It has an IP58 + IP59-rated build and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. It boasts a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel main sensor. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.