Vivo X100 Pro Plus camera details have surfaced online. The upcoming Vivo X-series flagship smartphone series could debut later this year. Vivo has not confirmed any details about the launch of the Vivo X90 series in India, let alone the X100 series. Meanwhile, a new leak about the Vivo X100 series camera features has surfaced online. Tipster Panda is Bald has leaked some of the new camera features said to be coming to the Vivo X100 Pro Plus 5G ahead of the official unveiling.

The tipster claims that the Vivo X100 Pro Plus will feature a new V3 Image Signal Processor (ISP). This is kind of expected as the Vivo X90 series features the V2 ISP that claims to enhance the camera performance, including faster processing, improved low-light photos and videos, etc.

In addition to the new custom-developed ISP, the Vivo X100 Pro Plus 5G is also said to offer support for variable aperture for the main camera. We have seen this camera tech featured previously in the Samsung Galaxy S9, which allowed the user to adjust the aperture between f/1.5 and f/2. Variable aperture, in general, gives users more control to capture well-exposed and detailed camera shots in low-light. At the moment, the variability range of the Vivo X100 Pro Plus' main camera is unknown.

The tipster further added that the Vivo X100 Pro Plus 5G will feature a super ultra-wide free-form lens, which should help capture wider, clearer shots. The phone is also said to feature some form of “portrait micro-cloud platform”. The tipster did not share any details about the same, but we suspect that the feature might use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance portrait mode shots.

Lastly, the camera setup is also said to feature a periscope telephoto lens with macro shooting capabilities. The periscope camera is also likely to offer better performance in low-light. The tipster did not reveal the camera sensor details. Considering we are months away from the launch, some details might leak in the coming weeks. We advise taking the leaked camera features with a pinch of salt.

