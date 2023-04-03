Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom

Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom

Vivo X100 Pro Plus might launch later this year.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 14:06 IST
Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro Plus might debut as a successor to the X90 Pro+ 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 Pro Plus is said to get a super ultra-wide free-form lens
  • The phone is tipped to launch later this year
  • The Vivo X100 Pro Plus could come with a new V3 ISP

Vivo X100 Pro Plus camera details have surfaced online. The upcoming Vivo X-series flagship smartphone series could debut later this year. Vivo has not confirmed any details about the launch of the Vivo X90 series in India, let alone the X100 series. Meanwhile, a new leak about the Vivo X100 series camera features has surfaced online. Tipster Panda is Bald has leaked some of the new camera features said to be coming to the Vivo X100 Pro Plus 5G ahead of the official unveiling.

The tipster claims that the Vivo X100 Pro Plus will feature a new V3 Image Signal Processor (ISP). This is kind of expected as the Vivo X90 series features the V2 ISP that claims to enhance the camera performance, including faster processing, improved low-light photos and videos, etc.

In addition to the new custom-developed ISP, the Vivo X100 Pro Plus 5G is also said to offer support for variable aperture for the main camera. We have seen this camera tech featured previously in the Samsung Galaxy S9, which allowed the user to adjust the aperture between f/1.5 and f/2. Variable aperture, in general, gives users more control to capture well-exposed and detailed camera shots in low-light. At the moment, the variability range of the Vivo X100 Pro Plus' main camera is unknown.

The tipster further added that the Vivo X100 Pro Plus 5G will feature a super ultra-wide free-form lens, which should help capture wider, clearer shots. The phone is also said to feature some form of “portrait micro-cloud platform”. The tipster did not share any details about the same, but we suspect that the feature might use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance portrait mode shots.

Lastly, the camera setup is also said to feature a periscope telephoto lens with macro shooting capabilities. The periscope camera is also likely to offer better performance in low-light. The tipster did not reveal the camera sensor details. Considering we are months away from the launch, some details might leak in the coming weeks. We advise taking the leaked camera features with a pinch of salt.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Vivo X100 Pro Plus Spe
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Vince McMahon’s WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report

Related Stories

Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Apple watchOS 10 to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Gurman
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Out Now as VOD on YouTube, Apple TV: Details
  6. WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report
  7. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC Unveiled: Details
  9. All Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in April 2023
  10. Western Digital Flags Network Security Incident, Breach Impacts Operations
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom
  2. Western Digital Reports Network Security Incident After Breach Disrupts Part of Business Operations
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vince McMahon’s WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report
  5. Renesas Seeks Local Production of Chipset Developed With Tata Consultancy Services
  6. Tesla Announces Record Quarterly Deliveries After Slashing Prices, Up 4 Percent From Q4 2022
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled: Specifications
  8. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube and Apple TV
  9. John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Open to a Fifth Movie With Keanu Reeves
  10. India’s Debated 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transfers Added Millions to Government Treasury: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.