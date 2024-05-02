Technology News
Vivo V30e With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30e features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2024 14:45 IST
Vivo V30e With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30e is offered in Silk Blue and Velvet Red colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V30e runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14
  • It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • Vivo V30e will be available for purchase starting May 9
Vivo V30e has been launched in India on Thursday, May 2. The new Vivo V30 series handset runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and has an IP64-rated build for water and dust resistance. The Vivo V30e 5G arrives with upgrades over last year's Vivo V29e and flaunts a 50-megapixel camera on the front. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The Vivo V30e ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and is confirmed to get three generations of Android updates.

Vivo V30e price in India, availability

The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option. The phone is offered in Silk Blue and Velvet Red colour options. It will be available for purchase starting May 9 through Vivo's India e-store, Flipkart and partner retail stores.

Buyers can avail 10 percent discount for purchases made using ICICI, SBI, IndusInd, IDFC, and other banks. HDFC and SBI bank customers can avail 10 percent flat instant discount.

Vivo V30e specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V30e runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. Vivo has promised to provide three generations of Android updates and four years of security updates for the new phone. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Vivo V30e has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. There's also an Aura LED flash unit at the back. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras have 4K video recording capabilities. It packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone has an IP64-rated build to keep it safe from splashes and dust.

The Vivo V30e includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Vivo V30e is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of YouTube streaming time and up to 53 hours of music playback time. The handset is 7.65mm thin and weighs 179 grams.

Nithya P Nair
