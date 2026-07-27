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Vivo X300 E Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo X300 E is offered in Chen Yehei, Moonlight White, and Sunlight Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 11:54 IST
Vivo X300 E Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 E features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 E features a triple rear camera system
  • Vivo X300 E supports 90W wired fast charging
  • Vivo X300 E ships with OriginOS 6
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Vivo X300 E was launched in China on Monday as the smartphone maker's latest addition to the flagship Vivo X300 series. The handset is set to go on sale in the country this week in three colour options. However, it is currently available for pre-order via the company's website. The latest Vivo X300 E is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM. The handset is also equipped with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. On top of this, it sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz and offers 1.07 billion colours.

Vivo X300 E Price, Availability

Vivo X300 E price starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 5,299 (about Rs. 75,000). The new handset is set to go on sale in China on July 31 via the Vivo online store. The Vivo X300 E is offered in Chen Yehei, Moonlight White, and Sunlight Orange (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo X300 E Specifications, Features

The Vivo X300 E is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 94.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1.07 billion colours, and support for HDR content. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X300 E is Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 3.32GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.80GHz. The handset also features an Adreno 820 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company has also equipped the phone with an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

For optics, the Vivo X300 E carries a Zeiss-Tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter with autofocus and optical image stabilisation, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) telephoto camera offering up to 100x digital zoom and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The smartphone also boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record videos at up to 4K.

The Vivo X300 E is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. The Vivo X300 E measures 157.52x74.33x7.79mm and weighs about 199.5g.

Vivo X300 E

Vivo X300 E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2570 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X300 E, Vivo, Vivo X300 E Price, Vivo X300 E Launch, Vivo X300 E Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo X300 E Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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